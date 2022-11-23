Kansas defeated N.C. State 80-74 in the opening match of the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The Wolfpack challenged the Jayhawks through 40 minutes, pulling within three points of KU with under four minutes to play. Six consecutive points scored by Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, and Kevin McCullar pulled Kansas away from N.C. State late for the six-point win.

Gradey Dick posted a career-high 25 points for the Jayhawks, followed by three double-digit performances from Jalen Wilson (19), Dajuan Harris (14), and Kevin McCullar (10). Kansas shot 24 of 58 (41%) from the field, including 10 of 21 (48%) from behind the arc and 22 of 29 (76%) from the free-throw line.

Here’s how out it played out…

Kansas starting five:

G Dajuan Harris

F Jalen Wilson

G Gradey Dick

G Kevin McCullar

F K.J. Adams

N.C. State starting five:

G Terquavion Smith

G Jarkel Joiner

G Jack Clark

F Dusan Mahorcic

G Casey Morsell

First Half:

Kansas won the tipoff, but an early shot-clock violation against the Jayhawks coughed up the first points of the game to N.C. State on a three-pointer by Jack Clark. Forward K.J. Adams scored Kansas’ first four points of the game, including a putback slam to keep the Wolfpack in check, as KU trailed N.C. State 5-4 with 15:44 still to play in the first half.

Gradey Dick sunk a three-point basket after the first-floor timeout to hand Kansas its first lead of the game. Jarkel Joiner responded on consecutive possession(s), knocking down two long jumpers to keep the Wolfpack ahead of KU by 3 points with 13:25 to play. Consecutive 3s by Dick and Jalen Wilson wrapped up KU and N.C. State at 15-15 shortly before the second floor timeout of the half.

Late scoring Terquavion Smith kept N.C. State in the mix, 33-31, in the final minute(s) of the first half. Six 3s made by Dick - the second most in KU program history - fueled the Jayhawks throughout the first half, and helped keep KU stay in the fight. A 6-0 run capitalized with a fastbreak dunk by Adams and 3 from Dick allowed Kansas to maintain control 39-31 at the break. Kansas 39, N.C. State 31

Second Half:

N.C. State’s Casey Morsell came out of the locker room hot, scoring eight consecutive points to tie the score at 39-39 in the initial minute(s) of the second half. Even after a 5-0 spurt from K.J. Adams, KU only led by two with 14:41 still to play.

The Wolfpack didn’t loosen its grip on Gradey Dick for long though, as Kansas rolled to a nine-point lead with 11:14 left. Smith and Joiner broke out a little after midway through the second half. Combining for a much-needed six-point run to bring N.C. State is back into contention at 61-61 with 7:42 remaining.

Over the next three minutes, the Jayhawks played neck-and-neck with N.C. State, but a combination of Wilson and Harris outlasted the Wolfpack’s defense. With some help from Dick and McCullar, Kansas looked to evade a late stand by N.C. State when Joiner knocked down three consecutive free throws to bring the Wolfpack back within six points.

Harris drew a late foul on a made layup, earning a free basket to space out Kansas enough from the Wolfpack to seal up the win for the Jayhawks. Kansas 80, N.C. State 74

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.