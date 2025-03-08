Quick recap: Kansas finishes strong to beat Arizona on Senior Day

Kansas won its 41st straight game on senior day, withstanding a strong second half from Arizona to knock off the Wildcats 83-76 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks got out to a strong start and finished the game well after Arizona drew things close in the second half.





KJ Adams provided a sky-scraping lob to put the Jayhawks up seven with over a minute to play, igniting the crowd into a frenzy. Adams had a strong first half, and his presence was felt all night, finishing with 12 points.





Hunter Dickinson led the way in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse. The offense lied squarely on his shoulders the entire game, and he delivered, scoring 33 points, tying his career-high, on 15/23 shooting.





Zeke Mayo had a picture-esque senior day after struggling in his last two outings. The hometown kid came up in big moments, knocking down shots when the Jayhawks needed him to. Mayo finished 20 points and hit five threes.

First half

KJ Adams' energy got the Jayhawks out to a flying start. He threw down a lob to ignite the crowd to open the game, and rocked the rim with two more dunks as Kansas took an 11-4 lead. Rylan Griffen knocked down an early three while Arizona looked a bit flustered by the raucous environment, turning it over twice and not getting much going on the offensive end.





Kansas couldn't build on its early lead as Arizona settled in on both ends. The Jayhawks went on a near three-minute scoring drought. The Wildcats scored six straight, including Caleb Love's first basket, to cut Kansas' lead to 13-12 heading into the under-12 timeout.





Hunter Dickinson broke the drought to tie the game at 15-15. Adams' presence continued to be felt, erasing a dunk attempt from Tobe Awaka. Kansas endured a 2/11 stretch from the floor, but Zeke Mayo hit a three to keep the Jayhawks ahead.





Dickinson got rolling to extend Kansas' lead. He demanded touches down low against the 6-foot-8 Tobe Awaka and converted his looks near the rim. Dickinson scored four baskets as part of an 10-3 run to give the Jayhawks a 28-20 advantage.





Adams followed with a pair of baskets, and Mayo hit a fadeaway three from the corner to push Kansas' lead to double-digits. Arizona got buckets from Jaden Bradley and Trey Townsend to limit some of the damage.





Arizona went on a three-minute scoring drought, but scored five points in the last minute to leave Kansas' lead at 39-30 heading into halftime. Dickinson and Adams combined for 26 first-half points as the Jayhawks dominated the interior with 24 paint points.

Second half

Mayo hit a three out of the gates, but Kansas' offense quickly became stagnant. Anthony Dell'Orso and Townsend hit threes as the Wildcats cut the deficit to four. Bill Self called a timeout with the Jayhawks leading 48-44.





Kansas' offense couldn't get much going outside of Dickinson. He hit a late shot clock three to push the Jayhawks lead to seven. Arizona then scored seven straight, including a corner three from love to give the Wildcats a 43-42 lead, their first since the middle stages of the first half.





The two teams traded blows, with Dajuan Harris hitting an open three from the corner. Townsend countered with another three, and the Wildcats took a 59-58 lead into the under-12 timeout following a breakaway dunk from Awaka.





Mayo started to get going to put Kansas back on top. He scored six straight points, three from the line and a triple from the corner, to force an Arizona timeout. The Jayhawks had built some offensive momentum, leading 64-59.





Arizona pushed back as it got to the free throw line. The Wildcats scored three straight from the charity stripe to cut Kansas' lead to two, 66-64, with 7:41 to play.





Kansas went on another scoring drought of three minutes, and Love gave the Wildcats the lead with a transition layup.





Griffen responded quickly with two of his own, sparking a 7-0 run. Mayo hit a three to force an Arizona timeout with the Jayhawks leading 73-68 with 3:59 to play, flashing the Kansas jersey to the crowd.





Adams triggered the ultimate crowd pop, throwing down a mammoth lob to give the Jayhawks a 79-72 lead with 1:11 to play. Kansas finished the final minute strong at the line and won its 41st consecutive senior day.