Big 12 tourney: Kansas glides through West Virginia 87-63

Opening its Big 12 tourney on a strong note, No. 1 seeded Kansas (26-6) topped No. 9 seeded West Virginia 87-63 Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks’ with a game-high 18 points, followed up by redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson who added 15, including his 2-of-4 three-point attempts. KU shot, holistically, 52% (33-63) from the field and 88% (15-17) from the free-throw line in the conference tourney win over the Mountaineers.

First Half (Kansas 41, West Virginia 19)

It didn’t take long for Kansas to find a groove after tipoff, pulling the trigger in transition early with a fastbreak three-pointer from Agbaji and some chemistry between sophomore Dajuan Harris and super senior Mitch Lightfoot.

Ahead 11-2 after the 7-0 run with 15:16 to play the first, the Jayhawks asserted itself on both ends of the floor. The Mountaineers struggled the find the hoop and, more importantly, protect the basketball. A Remy Martin layup fell upon his entrance, putting Kansas up 17-4 midway through the first half.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met an early exit following a heated exchange with officials over a technical foul called against senior Taz Sherman. The double-technical handed Kansas 5 extra points on 6 free-throw attempts, putting the Jayhawks further out front 24-4 with 9:58 to go.

Down the stretch of the first half, Kansas added a three-point basket from Wilson, alongside layups from both Martin and Harris to keep KU sitting comfortably 37-13 with 3:00 left before the break. A late first-half burst from WVU wasn’t enough to edge into the Jayhawks’ lead before halftime, as the Mountaineers trailed 41-19 heading into the locker room.

Second Half (Kansas 87, West Virginia 63)

A Sherman-led Mountaineers’ squad returned the floor with a spark, posting 7 uncontested points in the first 2:00+ of the second half to dig into Kansas’ lead 41-26. Shortly after, Agbaji broke the Jayhawks’ silence with an and-one layup.

Heating up from behind the arc, WVU seniors Sherman and Sean McNeil hit back-to-back 3s to wane further in on KU’s lead, 52-37 with 15:20 to play. But it wasn’t enough to crack Kansas’ defense, as junior Christian Braun scooped up a loose three to turn the floor and send it to Harris for 2-points, fueling the WVU deficit, 61-43 midway through the first.

The Jayhawks showed all kinds of flashes in the bottom stretch of the second, including a three-point jumper from super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands and a one-hand jam from Harris to cap off a 10-0 run to send KU further ahead 71-48 with 6:00 left.

Senior David McCormack made the most of his minutes late for the Jayhawks, adding in a two-hand jam with less than 3:00 to go. Also taking advantage of their floor time was freshman Zach Clemence, who scored a 2-point layup in transition to wrap up the 87-63 win for Kansas.

