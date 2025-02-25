Quick recap: Kansas grinds out win over Colorado on the back of Dickinson

Kansas snapped a four-game road losing skid, winning 71-64 over Colorado in Boulder in a game that was a dogfight for much of the second half. Hunter Dickinson put the offense on his back, scoring a Kansas-high 32 points, including two baskets late to secure the win.

Dickinson made 13 of 18 shots and was the only Kansas player to find success on the glass with 13 rebounds.

KJ Adams added 15 points, and Rylan Griffen made seven free throws for 10 total points to make up the only other Jayhawks in double figures. Kansas made just three triples following its game on Saturday where the Jayhawks made a season-high 14.

Colorado was able to stay in the game by dominating Kansas on the glass. The Buffaloes outrebounded Kansas 46-31, tallied 18 offensive rebounds, and scored 16 second-chance points. The Buffaloes' offense was a limiting factor, shooting sub-40% from the floor and failing to make a basket when the game got close in the final minutes.

First half

Kansas came out much more engaged on the defensive end than the Jayhawks had away from Allen Fieldhouse over the first month, limiting Colorado to a 2/7 start from the floor. The Jayhawks made their first six shots, a flurry of mid-range shots and looks near the rim. Tad Boyle called a timeout after Kansas got out to a 14-4 lead in the first four minutes.

KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson did the heavy lifting offensively, with Dickinson converting a coast-to-coast and-one after picking up a steal. Adams made four shots and three were his patented floaters as Kansas had an early lead.

Colorado made tough shots to stay within striking distance, and Elijah Malone continued to get the better of Flory Bidunga one-on-one. Diggy Coit knocked down his first three for the Jayhawks' first shot from beyond the arc, pushing their lead to 26-16 at the under-12.

The Buffaloes made things closer with consecutive dunks from Bangot Dak, cutting Kansas' lead to six. The Jayhawks broke down on back-to-back possessions, and Bill Self called a displeased timeout.

Dickinson remained the offensive engine, scoring six straight points for the Jayhawks' following Coit's three. Colorado struggled to score, being held scoreless for over two minutes as Kansas led 32-22 at the under-four timeout.

The Jayhawks experienced a scoring drought of their own, not scoring for 3:07. The Buffaloes made their money on the glass in the first half, with Andrej Jakimovski nailing a three after an offensive rebound to make it a four-point game.

Rylan Griffen hit a three to put Kansas up nine, but Colorado scored four straight to put the Jayhawks' lead at 37-32 heading into halftime. The Buffaloes outrebounded Kansas 22-14 and scored 12 second-chance points to be down just five despite the Jayhawks shooting 50% from the floor.

Second half

Colorado had opportunities to dwindle Kansas' lead with the Jayhawks going scoreless for the first four minutes, including five straight misses from the free throw line. Julian Hammond III tied the game at 37-37 after converting an and-one. Hammond scored again to give the Buffaloes their first lead of the game at 39-38.

The two teams played essentially even while trading baskets over middle stretches of the half. Coit knocked down a three, which Javon Ruffin answered with a late-shot clock bomb. Kansas held a 48-46 lead with 11:12 to play as Dickinson remained the offense's focal point.

Kansas built some breathing room after scoring five straight to push its lead to five. However, the Jayhawks left Hammond wide-open for a three, and Bangot Dak threw down a dunk to put Colorado behind by just two. Dickinson had buckets whenever Kansas needed them, putting the Jayhawks ahead 55-51 at the under-eight timeout.

Adams and Dak traded rim-rocking dunks, showcasing both's athleticism. However, Dak made a crucial mistake, fouling Griffen on a three-point shot that extended the Jayhawks' lead to 62-57. Hammon responded with a tough three off the dribble to cut Kansas' lead to two heading into the under-four timeout.

Harris awoke after a quiet game with a layup to put Kansas up four. Adams locked down Julian Hammond on the ensuing possession, but the Buffaloes tallied two offensive rebounds before Kansas fouled.

Dickinson gave Kansas a seven-point lead with a minute left after getting free in the post for a layup. The man who was the Jayhawks' entire offense delivered the basket to give them breathing room to grind out a win. Dickinson followed by throwing down a dunk that would be the dagger.