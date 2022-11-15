After a sluggish start to the second half, No. 6 Kansas held out to pass No. 7 Duke 69-64 in the 2022 ESPN Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) with 25 points, logging a team-high 11 rebounds along the way. Gradey Dick (14) and Kevin McCullar (12) also broke into double-digit scoring, with McCullar hitting a game-best two 3s on the night vs. the Blue Devils.

The first half featured a heavy defensive presence from the Jayhawks, holding Duke to just 10-32 (31%) from the field, including 1-11 (9%) from outside, through the first 20 minutes. In the second half, Duke outrebounded Kansas 24-17 and traded off the lead a handful of times until the Jayhawks reclaimed the lead in the final minute(s) and held on for the win.

Get up to speed below…

Kansas starting five

G Dajuan Harris

G Gradey Dick

F Jalen Wilson

G Kevin McCullar

F KJ Adams

First Half:

Under 16 timeout

Duke wins the tip. Kevin McCullar cut an early Blue Devils’ 4-0 lead with a three-point make. KJ Adams makes a tight inside bucket, giving Kansas its first lead, 5-4, with 17:00 to play in the first half. Trading baskets with Duke’s Jeremy Roach, Gradey Dick maintained Kansas’ lead with a putback basket. Jalen Wilson added a basket on the next possession, with McCullar laying on his second 3 of the night early. Kansas 12, Duke 6

Under 12 timeout

Dick scored on KU’s first possession out of the timeout, drawing a foul to help the Jayhawks jump further ahead of the Blue Devils 15-6 with 14:00 to go in the first half. Duke's defense forced the first KU turnover of the game, a loose ball by McCullar, but couldn’t draw any points from it. The Jayhawks rolled to a 12-0 run before Roach ended the Blue Devils’ silence on a layup. Kansas 17, Duke 8

Under 8 timeout

A technical foul against Duke’s Tyrese Proctor resulted in a turnover, a fourth of the night for the Blue Devils. Dick extended the KU lead to 19-9 on a contested layup, A foul against McCullar gave Duke three quick points at the stripe by Jaylen Blakes. Ryan Young added a basket for Duke moments later, followed by a jumper from Roach to bring the Devils closer, 21-15. McCullar made a quick basket off the glass before the third timeout. Kansas 23, Duke 15

Under 4 timeout

Kyle Filipowski hit two free throws to bring Duke within six points of the Jayhawks, adding a three-point make on the next possession. A jumper by Dick, along with the last basket made by Wilson, helped Kansas maintain a seven-point lead with 4:55 to go. The KU defense kicked into high gear on the next series, with Dajuan Harris and Ernest Udeh Jr. recording back-to-back blocks, flowed by McCullar’s first steal of the night.

A dunk from Duke’s Dereck Lively II, coupled with a layup by Roach, brought Duke within three points of the Jayhawks with 3:39 left in the first half. Kansas 27, Duke 24

Halftime

After his layup, Roach tacked on a free throw to bring Duke back within a basket. Checking in late, Zuby Ejiofor, alongside two-pointers from Harris and Wilson, led Kansas ahead 33-27 on a dunk assisted by Harris. Fouled with 0:18 left in the first half, Roach buried two free throws before the break. Kansas 33, Duke 29

Second Half:

Under 16 timeout

Proctor hit a paint-jumper to open the second-half scoring for the Blue Devils. Mark Mitchell was fouled by McCullar going up for a basket, hitting one free throw to bring Duke within one point minute(s) into the second half.

A layup by Wilson and a two-point bucket from Harris were the first points for Kansas in the second half, followed by another jumper by Proctor to keep things within three points with 17:07 still to play. A foul by Dick sent Filipkowski to the free-throw line for a second time, bringing Duke back within one point. A weak-side dunk by Lively broke the mold, pushing the Blue Devils ahead 38-37 for a brief moment before Adams reclaimed the lead for Kansas.

Proctor hit a long three to snatch the lead back, but Wilson tied it up at 41-41 moments later on a quick layup. Mitchell pushed Duke over the hump once more with a short-range jumper just before the first media timeout. Kansas 41, Duke 43

Under 12 timeout

Filipowski returned to the floor with a two-hand slam, handing the Devils the momentum with a 45-41 lead with 14:54 still to go. An offensive foul against Adams resulted in a Kansas turnover shortly after the Duke basket, leading to another two-pointer by Filipowski. A 4-4 series saw Duke hold a 51-45 lead with 12:00 left.

Harris added a basket for Kansas after the series, bringing the Jayhawks back within four points of the Blue Devils. Kansas 47, Duke 51

Under 8 timeout

McCullar recovered from a missed 3, getting the pass by Wilson on the ground for a quick layup. After a two-pointer for Duke by Young, Wilson scored five consecutive points for the Jayhawks to recapture the lead, 54-53, with 9:02 remaining.

Two free throws by Proctor shifted the lead back over to the Blue Devils by one. A physical matchup between Filipowski and Ejiofor resulted in an offensive foul against Filipowski, prompting an exchange of blocks between Ejiofor and Roach in the next series. Kansas 54, Duke 55

Under 4 timeout

Adams took a stab at an inside basket but was charged with an offensive foul. Filipowski scored shortly after the KU turnover, sending Duke ahead by three points with 5:31 remaining. Led by Filipowski inside, the Blue Devils went on a 6-0 burst, extending its lead to five. Kansas 54, Duke 59

End of regulation

A two-point make from Wilson brought Kansas within three again, returning down the floor for a three-point try that fell short. McCullar followed up after Wilson’s miss with a layup, bringing KU back within one point, 59-58, with 2:37 remaining.

A turnover by Mitchell prompted Dick’s first points of the half on a much-needed 3 late, returning down the floor for a dunk after a Duke score to keep Kansas ahead 63-62 with 1:39 left to play. Another KU basket, again by Dick, handed the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead with 0:48 remaining.

Adams raised KU’s lead to five, drawing the foul but missing the free throw. Roach made a fast layup, racing down the floor to make it a three-point game with 0:15 on the clock. Fouled on an inbounds play, Wilson drained two free throws from the stripe with just nine seconds left.

Looking to manage the clock, Duke couldn’t bring itself back into the contest in the final seconds, as Kansas walked away with the win in Indianapolis. Kansas 69, Duke 64

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.