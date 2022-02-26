Quick Recap: Kansas loses its rhythm, drops road trip at Baylor 80-70

After having all the momentum after the tip, No. 5 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) let things slip away in the second half 80-70 to No. 10 Baylor.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks' scoring with 27 points, adding 4 three-point makes along the way. KU ended the night shooting 34% (24-70) from the field, struggling to get shots to fall late in the crucial conference test.

First Half (Kansas 32, Baylor 31)

Kansas started off hot behind some three-point magic from Agbaji and Braun, pushing ahead 12-2 after a strong defensive start. A 10-0 run from the Jayhawks forced a Baylor timeout with 15:02 left in the first half.

The quick break allowed for a couple of fastbreak scores for the Bears, but Kansas stayed consistent on the offensive end, leading 21-9 with 9:19 to play. Super senior Remy Martin padded the Jayhawks' lead with a three-point bucket just a few minutes after returning to the floor for the first time since Jan. 29.

Baylor leaned on senior Flo Thamba in the backend of the first half, as the 6-foot-10 forward cut the Kansas lead to 24-13 on back-to-back 2-point baskets with 6:57 to go.

Junior Adam Flagler chipped away at Baylor's deficit, bringing the Bears within 7 points (28-21) with 3:51 to play in the half. Flagler's layup capped off a 6-0 run for Baylor as Kansas' offense fell silent for 3:00.

Martin found the hoop once again on a quick jumper shortly after a Kansas timeout with a little over 2:00 to go in the half. The Jayhawks' lead dwindled to 32-31 heading into the locker room, even after a two-hand jam from KJ Adams.

Second Half (Kansas 70, Baylor 80)

The Jayhawks had trouble finding their footing to start the second half, as a 4-0 run from the Bears and technical foul against KU coach Bill Self set a negative tone. Agbaji mitigated some of the early issues, breaking the Jayhawks' silence with 7 quick points, including a tomahawk jam to regift Kansas with the lead 39-35.

But Baylor didn't go anywhere. A 7-2 run from freshman Jeremy Sochan retied the game at 48-48 after finishing his scoring spurt at the free-throw line with 13:00 to play. Foul trouble hurt Kansas shortly after, as calls against Agbaji (3) and Martin (2) allowed the Bears to go up 54-51 midway through the second.

Trailing 59-55 with 7:54 to go, Kansas struggled to turn around and score off the glass behind senior David McCormack's 13 total rebounds. A steal from Agbaji brought the Jayhawks within 1-point, but Baylor freshman Kendall Brwon turned around and responded with a transition basket of his own to keep the Bears in front 6:58 with little over 6:00 left on the clock.

Down 73-68 with under 2:00 to play, Kansas hit a snag when sophomore Dajuan Harris fouled senior James Akinjo to send the Bears up 76-68 to help put away the Jayhawks after a poor first-half start.

