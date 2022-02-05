Quick Recap: Kansas mauls Baylor 83-59 in Big 12 battle

No. 10 Kansas (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) slammed its foot on the pedal Saturday afternoon, pulling out an 83-59 win over conference foe No. 8 Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior Ochai Agbaji and junior Christian Braun led the way for the Jayhawks with 18 points each, hitting a combined 3 three-point makes (Agbaji 2, Braun 1). Kansas shot 52% from the field as a unit and grabbed 20 second-chance points along the way.

First Half (Kansas 39, Baylor 21):

The Jayhawks’ offense exploded shortly after tipoff, racing to a 12-2 lead in the first 5:00 with 8 points coming in transition. KU’s run was capped off by a three from Agbaji, forcing Baylor’s first timeout of the game.

Baylor tried to calm down its offense after the poor start, but a pair of turnovers worsened the situation for the Bears as Kansas soared to a 23-7 lead on a third fast-break bucket from Braun midway through the first half.

Holding the Bears back from coming within 10, Braun drilled a three with 5:30 to go in the first to keep a firm 32-15 grip on Baylor. Turnovers dug a deeper hole for Baylor from there, losing three loose balls in a row to find themselves down 20 (37-17) with little under 4:00 in the half.

Before hitting the locker room, Baylor scratched a couple of points off its deficit thanks to a Kendall Brown layup. But the Bears still had a mess on their hands at the break, trailing KU 39-21.

Second Half (Kansas 83, Baylor 59):

Kansas opened the second half as hot as the first, as senior David McCormack helped lead the way from the free-throw line. The string of fouls, including a technical against Baylor coach Scott Drew, came 3:30 minutes into the second and kept KU in control 45-26.

Agbaji carried the free-throw torch from there, taking back-to-back trips to the line to help keep the Jayhawks out front 52-29 with 15:39 to go.

A near turnover-turned-three was saved by redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson midway through the half, feeding Ochai for the long bucket to send Kansas up 63-36. Agbaji grabbed another assist, this time from Braun, shortly after for a two-hand jam.

Ahead 79-47 in the final 3:00, Jalen Coleman-Lands showed some flashes. The super senior logged 11 total minutes in the second half and added 8 points to seal the win over Baylor.

