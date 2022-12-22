A tough defensive test by Harvard wasn’t enough to stump No. 4 Kansas on Thursday night, as the Jayhawks defeated the Crimson 68-54 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) with 21 points, scoring 13 in the second half on the way toward the win. Three more KU players entered double-digit scoring – Kevin McCullar Jr. (14), Gradey Dick (11), and KJ Adams (10). Dick led Kansas from three-point range, hitting 3 of 7 attempts.

Harvard held Kansas to 28 of 60 (47%) shooting and just 2 of 11 from three-point land in the first half. The Jayhawks ended the night perfect from the stripe, hitting 8 of 8 free throws.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams Jr. Harvard starting five: Sam Silverstein, Luka Sakota, Chris Ledlum, Evan Nelson, and Justice Ajogbor.

The Crimson won the tipoff and scored first on a quick, two-point feed to Justice Ajogbor and continued to play right alongside Kansas to trail by a single basket, 10-8, through the first five minutes of play. Both squads also opened the game shooting 0-2 from three-point land by the time Harvard called its first timeout of the game.

Kansas battled Harvard on the glass through the next series, leading the rebound margin 6-5, and found itself at 14-14 when Harvard called a second timeout with 11:40 remaining in the first half. After the timeout, the Crimson reclaimed the lead, 17-14, on the first 3 of the game made by Tyler Simon, capitalizing on a KU turnover by Gradey Dick.

Six personal fouls had been collected by Kansas by the time Harvard called its third timeout with 7:45 remaining in the first half. The Jayhawks, after a five-minute scoring drought, scored four consecutive points to even the score at 20-20 with under four minutes to go in the first half.

Breaking through the Crimson defense that locked down Kansas (13 of 29 FG) for most of the half, the Jayhawks scored 13 consecutive points on their way to a 32-23 lead at halftime. Dick added to the momentum in the final second(s) of the first half, sinking a three-pointer just before the break. Six of Harvard’s seven first-half personal fouls came in the final 5:53 of the half.

Harvard opened the second half with seven consecutive points, including a critical three by Evan Nelson to keep the Jayhawks on their toes through the first three minutes back. Kansas restarted its offensive groove, though, scoring six unanswered to stay ahead 40-31 and force a timeout by the Crimson with 14:56 still to play in the second half.

Kansas took a timeout with 12:27 to go during a two-minute scoring drought, as KU led the Crimson by just four points. Harvard scored five consecutive points before the short break, including a 3 buried by Sam Silverstein. Nearing the 10-minute mark, Dick hit a 3 in transition to keep Kansas out front, but a layup by Harvard’s Chris Ledlum kept the Crimson down just five.

A layup by Bobby Pettiford, his first point(s) of the game, guided Kansas to a 49-40 lead with 8:34 left to go in the second half, but Harvard converted two free throws into a five-point possession to keep the Jayhawks within reach, 49-44, as Harvard called a timeout just under the 8-minute mark.

Consecutive layups by Wilson handed Kansas a 9-point lead with 5:38 remaining, followed by a defensive takeaway by Wilson on the other end. Coughing up two turnovers and six points to the Jayhawks, Harvard called another timeout, trailing 57-46, with 4:35 left. After the timeout, Harvard climbed back within seven points on a pair of two-pointers by Nelson and Ledlum.

Ahead 57-50 with 3:42 left, Kansas distanced itself with an 11-3 run to fend off an Ivy League scare.