Quick Recap: Kansas outruns North Texas 71-59

Kansas (4-0, 0-0) Big 12 jumped out quick against North Texas on Thanksgiving Day, taking care of business in the second half to put away the 71-59 win over the Mean Green.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 18 points in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational. Jalen Wilson made his return for KU following a three-game suspension, although he didn't appear on the starting five. He added 7 points of his own in the win.

KU will meet Dayton in the second round of the invite scheduled for Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

First Half:

Agbaji caught an early rhythm for the Jayhawks, knocking down 2 three-point buckets just 6:00 into the game. Feeding off the senior guard's hot start, Mitch Lightfoot's physical play inside helped establish a 20-7 lead with 11:57 left in the half.

After grabbing the lead, David McCormack caught some steam after coming off the bench quietly. He'd throw down a one-hand jam after picking up his first points of the night at the free-throw line.

North Texas began chipping away at the lead midway through the half. Behind Tylor Perry, the Mean Green found gradual success inside. Perry helped cut UNT's deficit to 10 with over a 1:00 to play before the break.

Receiving a boost heading into the locker room, North Texas shortened KU's lead to 35-27 at the halftime bell after back-to-back breakaway baskets.

Second Half:

Kansas broke open the scoring in the second half, racing to a 53-37 lead following a spark from Christian Braun and Remy Martin. Martin drained 3 three-point shots within 7:00 to give KU some extra momentum.

An offensive foul on Perry set a poor tone for UNT, as KU grabbed a 63-45 lead on a quick jumper from Agbaji on his big day in Orlando.

Braun continued fitting in shots well into the second half, finding success playing physical in the paint. Zach Clemence also made contributions late for the Jayhawks, returning to the floor with little over 6:00 to play after seeing brief action before halftime.

The KU defense stayed sharp into the final minute of play, sealing off the Mean Green from the perimeter to kick off invitational play with a 71-59 win over UNT.

The Jayhawks will return to action on Friday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. CT when they take on Dayton. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be heard on the Jayhawks Sports Network.