Setting the pace early, No. 6 Kansas flew past Missouri 95-67 in Saturday’s Border Showdown in Columbia. The win hands the Jayhawks (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) a fourth-straight win over their former Big 12 foe and 176th all-time win in the series. (KU leads 176-95).

Four Jayhawks – Jalen Wilson (24), Kevin McCullar (21), KJ Adams (19), and Gradey Dick (16) – paved the way for the win, as KU shot 35 of 61 (57%) against the Tigers. Missouri was held to 23 of 57 (30%) shooting and allowed 28 points off 21 turnovers in the contest.

Kansas played close with Missouri on the glass (KU 35-33), led by Wilson and Dick with seven rebounds each on the defensive end. McCullar posted a game-high seven steals and pulled down four rebounds along the way.

First Half:

Missouri opened the game with a turnover after winning the tipoff but scored first on its second possession of the game. A hot start from KJ Adams helped the Jayhawks find a 12-6 lead after a pair of 5-0 runs.

The Jayhawks, up seven, returned from the first timeout of the game to capture a 21-9 lead after a nine-point series between Dick, Wilson, and McCullar. Missouri’s Noah Carter scored his first points of the game on consecutive layups bringing the Tigers back within 12 around the 12:38 mark.

Building on its early lead, Kansas raced to a 19-point lead behind a Tigers turnover-turned-dunk by McCullar and consecutive, unanswered 3s by Dick and Joseph Yesufu. The 8-1 KU scoring stretch forced a Missouri timeout, as the Tigers trailed 36-17 with 8:26 to go in the first half.

Kansas finished the first half shooting 20 of 31 (65%) from the field, including a career-high 15 points from Adams. Dick also scored 15 first-half points and knocked down 3 of 4 attempts from the arc to help the Jayhawks maintain their grip on Missouri. Kansas 50, Missouri 33.

Second Half:

Missouri coughed up nine points and four turnovers coming out of the locker room, as the Jayhawks pushed their lead to 59-33 less than three minutes back onto the floor. DeAndre Gholston added to his team-high scoring effort with an and-one basket to complete a 5-0 scoring spurt by the Tigers.

Wilson entered double-digit scoring (13) on a layup with 16:22 remaining in the second half, adding to a 62-38 KU lead. Missouri’s deficit moved to 24 points after a pair of a layup from Wilson moments later. Another short bust from the Tigers, worth four, brought Kansas to lead down to 20 after two-pointer(s) from Nick Honor and Tre Gomillion near the 14:00 mark.

Cam Martin, making his season debut, checked at the 9:30 mark for the Jayhawks, before an 11-2 stretch by the Tigers to bring its hole down to 15 points, trailing Kansas 73-58 with 7:54 left on the clock. Missouri’s momentum was short-lived, scoring just four points over the next four minutes.

Kansas, leading 85-62 with 3:57 to go, finished the second half shooting 15 of 30 from the field, falling off from the arc with just 4 of 12 shots made from three-point land. The KU defense converted 16 points off 12 Missouri turnovers in the second half, rolling late to seal the deal in Columbia.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.