Quick Recap: Kansas passes Oklahoma State 76-62 at home

Taking over the floor in the second half, No. 6 Kansas rolled past Oklahoma State Monday night, 76-62, to grab another Big 12 conference title building-block.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the way for the Jayhawks with 20 points, followed up by junior Christian Braun with 16, including 2 three-point makes. Senior David McCormack and Dajuan Harris each added 12 along the way.

First Half:

The Kansas offense got off to a delayed start, but an alley-oop pass from Harris to Agbaji kicked off an 8-0 scoring run to hand the Jayhawks a 10-4 lead within the first 6:00 of the game.

OSU sophomore Moussa Cissee showed some pushback to the early KU offensive burst, helping overtake the lead 11-10 midway through the on a fast-break bucket. The OSU lead was short-lived due to a foul against Cowboys’ sophomore Bryce Thompson, resulting in a pair of Agbaji free throws to place Kansas ahead 15-11 with 7:56 left in the half.

The Jayhawks got hot from the perimeter after that, as all three Harris, Agbaji, and sophomore Joseph Yesufu drained three-straight 3s to boost Kansas’ lead 26-17 with 5:50 left in the first.

Senior Avery Anderson III kept the Cowboys in it with 5 uncontested points to cut the Kansas lead down to 4 (26-22) with 4:45 left on the clock. McCormack tacked on 6 extra points for the Jayhawks in the final 2:00, with an additional free throw from junior Christian Braun sending KU into the break leading 38-28.

Second Half:

The second half opened to back-to-back free-throw trips for McCormack and Agbaji, helping the Jayhawks go up 44-30 little over 2:00 after returning to the floor.

As Kansas found its groove, Agbaji threw down another alley-oop slam from Harris with 15:16 still to go. Braun followed up the jam with a three-point jumper, taking a firm grip 53-37 over the Cowboys with 14:31 to play.

A 13-0 stretch capped off by a Jalen Wilson layup established a 64-42 lead for Kansas midway through the second. OSU’s Anderson ended the 3:00+ scoring drought, but a breakaway, two-hand slam from Braun forced another Cowboys timeout shortly after with 9:58 left to play.

Despite holding a comfortable lead, Kansas fell silent for 2:00+ on the offensive end. OSU’s 9-0 run left plenty to be desired though, as the Jayhawks would boost its lead to 71-54 at the free-throw line with 6:20 left on the clock.

Leading 76-56 with little under 2:00 remaining, Kansas sealed the book on OSU to grab its 10th conference win of the season.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.