Quick Recap: Kansas passes Stony Brook at home 88-59

After a slow start, Kansas (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) built on its late first-half momentum to storm past Stony Brook 88-59 Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.



Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks' scoring with 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the home victory over the Seawolves. KU will head to Orlando next week to open the ESPN Events Invitational against North Texas on Nov. 25.

First Half:

Stony Brook opened the game with a three-point bucket from Elijah Olaniyi to grab some early momentum. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start from there, struggling to find success inside with David McCormack.

Forced to shed a timeout early, Kansas found a bit of a spark after cutting down the Seawolves' early perimeter-fueled lead. Jalen Coleman-Lands found a rhythm inside, adding back-to-back jumpers to take an 11-9 lead with 12:48 to play.

A two-hand jam from Mitch Lightfoot boosted the KU offense, but not for long. The Seawolves stayed hot from behind the arc, knocking down three-straight threes to regain the lead 24-21 midway through the half.

Kansas limited Stony Brook's opportunities from the outside late in the first half and gained an offensive boost from seniors Agbaji and McCormack inside.

With just over two minutes in the half, a toss from Dajuan Harris to McCormack set up a slam that lifted the Jayhawks heading into the locker room with a 38-32 lead.



