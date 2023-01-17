A hot start from No. 13 Kansas State proved too much for No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday night, as KU fell to the Wildcats in overtime 83-82 in Manhattan. The loss marks the Jayhawks’ (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) second loss of the regular season, snapping a seven-game win streak over their in-state rivals.

Four lead changes saw the contest tied at 72-72 by the end of regulation after a turnover by Dajuan Harris nearly handed K-State the win before Keyontae Johnson’s last-second layup fell short. Rebounding the bucket, Jalen Wilson captured possession and forced overtime.

In overtime, K-State captured a one-point lead with 25 seconds remaining. With possession, Kansas looked to edged past with a two-pointer in the final moments, but a turnover by Dajuan Harris sealed up the win for the Wildcats at home.

Wilson led Kansas with a career-high 38 points, contributing three 3s and pulling down nine rebounds along the way. Three Jayhawks – KJ Adams (17), Gradey Dick (16), and Kevin McCullar (0) – fouled out of the game. Holistically, Kansas finished shooting 26 of 60 (43%) from the field and 6 of 29 (21%) from behind the arc.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams Jr. Kansas State starting five: Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Abayomi Iyiola.

The Jayhawks opened the game shooting just 3 of 7 from the field, as K-State led 9-6 with 15:44 to go in the first half off a 5-0 run featuring an early 3 by Keyontae Johnson. It took nearly four minutes for Kansas, now trailing 16-6, to snap what became a 12-0 stretch by the Wildcats.

Johnson broke into double figures before the under-11 timeout, as K-State kept rolling toward a 24-12 lead with 11:00 left in the first half. Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, and Joseph Yesufu each contributed a 3 toward KU’s aid, trimming K-State’s lead down to 9 with 7:17 left in the first half.

A pair of jumpers by Wilson and Yesufu wedged Kansas within 5 of the Wildcats late in the first half, but a timely 3 by Ismael Massoud kept K-State in control, 38-30, at the 3:50 mark. Kansas, led by Wilson with 15 first-half points, limited the Wildcats from the field for over four minutes heading into halftime but trailed KSU 44-39 at the break.

K-State opened the second half outscoring Kansas 7-3, forcing away three KU turnovers less than five minutes back onto the floor. Dajuan Harris entered the KU scoring column with three points to cut the KSU lead to one possession, 54-51, with 13:12 to go in the second half.

Harris exited the game near the 11:00 mark after taking a hard fall beneath the basket, as Kansas grabbed its first lead, 58-57, of the second half on a pair of free throws by Wilson. Another free throw tacked on by Adams capped an 8-0 run for the Jayhawks to grab a single-basket lead with 7:48 remaining.

Five consecutive points by Johnson guided K-State back out front, 67-65, with 4:00 left. Dick scored four points from the stripe over the next two minutes and grabbed the lead for KU briefly, but Adams soon fouled out after to join McCullar on the bench with 1:43 remaining.

Tied at 72-72 with under a minute left, Harris – who returned from injury late – was intercepted by Nae’Qwan Tomlin and passed to Johnson for a last-second layup that fell short and was recovered by Wilson to force overtime where Kansas fell short through five extra minutes.

*We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.