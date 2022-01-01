Quick Recap: Kansas pushes past George Mason 76-67

Kansas pulled away towards the end of the second half Saturday night to come away with the 76-67 win over George Mason. A late push from the Patriots wasn't enough, as KU rolled to its seventh-straight win.

Super-senior Jalen Coleman-Lands exploded for the Jayhawks with 20 points, knocking down 5-7 from behind the arc to boost the Jayhawks past George Mason ahead of next week's conference opener at Oklahoma State.

First Half:

George Mason made the Kansas offense work for it in the early minutes, sending Braun to the free-throw line less than 3:00 into the game. David McCormack was challenged early inside the paint, leading to a quick switch to Mitch Lightfoot as the Patriots led 8-5 with 16:00 left in the half.

Following a media timeout, Lightfoot helped find KU’s first lead of the game (14-11) with some help from teammate Braun on back-to-back assists. Lightfoot rocketed to 8 points in just 4:00 of playing time as the Jayhawks looked to hold off a competitive start from George Mason.

Upon checking in, Jalen Coleman-Lands knocked down a three-point bucket to give Kansas a momentum-boost midway through the first half. Defensive miscues prevented Kansas from breaking away from George Mason through, as a failure to clean up the glass allowed the Patriots to tie the game at 25-25 with 8:22 left in the half.

Kansas struggled to stay out in front of George Mason by much towards the end of the first half, despite 2 additional three-pointers from Coleman-Lands. The Patriots couldn’t fend off a 9-3 run heading into the locker room, as the Jayhawks led 48-37 heading into the second quarter.

Second Half

The Jayhawks took off slow to start the second half, as George Mason held Kansas to a single basket for nearly 5 minutes to go on a 5-0 run. Turnovers against the Patriots mitigated the Jayhawks sluggish scoring out of the locker room.

Mitch Lightfoot sparked up some momentum for KU inside the paint, on both a dunk and quick jumper, keeping the Jayhawks out front 60-53 midway through the half. Coleman-Lands added to his big day with a 4th three-pointer shortly after to force timeout from the Patriots with 8:39 to go.

Now up 66-56 after the GMU timeout, Kansas slowed up its scoring push as George Mason shortened its deficit to 5 points after a trip to the free-throw line. Braun killed the silence with a three-pointer to stir up a rhythm late heading into the final minutes.

George Mason looked to make a late run picking up a steal after nailing a three-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to edge back into Kansas’ lead. The Jayhawks held on to stave off the Patriots 76-67 in the home non-conference test.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.