Quick Recap: Kansas pushes past OSU 74-63 in conference opener

Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) earned its first win of Big 12 play Tuesday night, overcoming a late first-half surge from Oklahoma State to capture a 74-63 victory in Stillwater, Okla.

David McCormack led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points, making contributions late to help keep KU in control. Ochai Agbaji followed up McCormack with 16 points, 3 baskets coming from behind the arc.

First Half:

Kansas opened up on the right note against the Cowboys, as Agbaji grabbed some early momentum on a fastbreak score. The Jayhawks pushed ahead to a fast 15-9 lead by the 15:25 mark on Agbaji's second three-pointer of the night.

Shooting 33% from behind the arc during the first half, KU was unable to establish a firm grip from the perimeter, relying on quick looks to Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot to build the early lead.

Maintaining control midway through the half, KU's defense began to show some weaknesses, as defending the paint became a considerable challenge, even with the few opportunities OSU was getting towards the basket.

The final 7 minutes of the half spelled disaster for the Jayhawks, as the Cowboys rolled into the locker room on a 14-0 run led by junior Keylan Boone who knocked two threes to settle the score at 29-29 before the break.

Second Half:

The Cowboys returned hot in the second half, keeping the Jayhawks on their toes as the two squads exchanged blows early. KU regained the lead (43-40) on a three from Agbaji, supported by a game-tying layup from Dajuan Harris just one possession earlier.

A three from Jalen Coleman-Lands re-cemented Kansas' control 53-43 midway through the half, helping the Jayhawks regain their footing after their first-half pitfall. Coleman-Lands added another three-pointer, paired with a putback from McCormack to continue mounting the numbers on the Cowboys as Kansas led 59-45 with 89:35 left to play.

OSU edged into the Jayhawks' lead on back-to-back fastbreak scores from Likekele, setting up a critical final 6:00 for KU to dial in. Remy Martin fueled the Kansas flame with little over 4:00 to play, highlighting a 9-0 run for the Jayhawks heading into the final minutes.

Entering crunch-time, the Cowboys made a late push to place themselves in a position to edge out Kansas trailing 72-63. Picking up some slack defensively, the Jayhawks closed off the inside lane with under 2:00 left to force some major takeaways from OSU.

Holding out to pass the Cowboys 74--63 on the road, Kansas regrouped from OSU's late first-half spark to grab its first conference win of the season in Stillwater, OK.

