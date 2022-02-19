Quick Recap: Kansas pushes past West Virginia 71-58 on the road

No. 6 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) topped West Virginia 71-58 Saturday night, taking care of business on the road to grab its 11th Big 12 win of the season.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 23 points, hitting 3-of-6 attempts behind the arc. David McCormack followed up his fellow senior with 19 points, matching a game-high 11 rebounds with junior Christian Braun.

First Half:

West Virginia exchanged baskets with the Jayhawks for the first couple minutes, but a three-pointer from Agbaji kicked Kansas offense into high gear early on.

Hitting a three-point basket of his own, WVU senior Sean McNeil evened the score at 9-9 with 14:49 left in the first, KU's McCormack had other plans.

McCormack fed off Agbaji's three on the next possession, slamming home a dunk to set up an extensive 11-0 run from the Jayhawks to take a 20-9 lead midway through the first.

The Mountaineers struggled to slow down the KU scoring from there but managed to keep its deficit within 10 points or less down the stretch of the first half. WVU sophomore Jalen Bridges added two late threes, leading to a quick 4-0 stretch to cut down the Kansas lead to 33-27 heading into the locker room.

Second Half:

Another three-point make from Bridges gave West Virginia the right spark coming out of the break, but the next 2:00+ were all Kansas. A pair of McCormack free throws and 5 quick points from Agbaji posted another double-digit lead (42-30) on the Mountaineers with 17:10 to go.

The Mountaineers flipped the script throughout the next 3:00, scoring 10 uncontested points to surge back behind Kansas 42-40 with 13:46 left in the second half. A fast-break score from sophomore Joseph Yesufu gave the Jayhawks some breathing room 48-43 midway through the second half.

Down 56-48 after an 8-4 sequence, the wheels started to fall off for West Virginia. Despite forcing a total of 15 turnovers from Kansas, the Mountaineers couldn't pull back within reach to make another run in the final 4:00.

A three from Sherman brought the WVU deficit back to 9 points (67-58) with 2:00 to play, but Wilson sealed the win for Kansas with a three of his own with less than 1:00 left.

