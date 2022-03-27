Quick Recap: Kansas pushes through Miami 76-50 to earn Final Four chair

Recovering from its first-half woes, No. 1 seed Kansas propelled itself into the Final Four after defeating No. 10 Miami 76-50 in the Midwest regional finale Sunday night. Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks scoring 18 points, including 15 from senior big David McCormack. KU, holistically, shot 50% (29-58) from the field against the Hurricanes. It's the Jayhawks' first Final Four qualification since 2018, as the KU will square off with No. 2 seed Villanova in New Orleans on April 2.

First Half (Kansas 29, Miami 35)

Through 11 lead changes, Kansas and Miami exchanged blows from the first whistle. But a cold first half from the three-point (0-5) line hurt the Jayhawks' ability to jump out front, paired with a poor offensive rebounding performance in the first 20:00, as the Hurricanes won the glass 17-16 heading into the locker room. Despite setting the tone for Kansas throughout the tournament so far, super senior Remy Martin posted just 6 first-half points. McCormack led the Jayhawks' first-half scoring with 7 points, going perfect from the field (3-3). Struggling to hit shots before the break, the Jayhawks hit just 1-of-4 field goals in the final 4:00 before the break. Capitalizing on KU's scoring woes, Miami turned a 9-2 run into a 35-29 lead to wrap up the first half.

Second Half (Kansas 76, Miami 50)

Turning things around in the second half, Kansas retired the ballgame at 38-38 little over 3:00 back onto the floor. Agbaji stepped up his performance in the second half, rounding out the KU win with 12 added points. The Jayhawks took a firm grip on things with a 10-0 run early out of the locker room, taking a 48-40 lead with 14:21 still to play. Limiting the Hurricanes' offense to just 4 points over the next nine minutes, KU positioned itself comfortably, leading 67-46 with 4:30 left to play in the game. Making the leap from 41% (13-31) to 59% (16-27) in field goal shooting in the second half, the Jayhawks set a new tone offensively following the break. Thanks to the second-half scoring resurgence, Kansas passed up Miami 76-50 to earn its seat in the Final Four. We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.

Final box score