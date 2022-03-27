 JayhawkSlant - Quick Recap: Kansas pushes through Miami 76-50 to earn Final Four chair
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-27 16:08:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Quick Recap: Kansas pushes through Miami 76-50 to earn Final Four chair

Agbaji awoke in the second half to help lead Kansas past Miami in the Midwest regional finale.
Agbaji awoke in the second half to help lead Kansas past Miami in the Midwest regional finale. (Jamie Sabau/USA Today Sports)
Conner Becker • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@ctbecker

Recovering from its first-half woes, No. 1 seed Kansas propelled itself into the Final Four after defeating No. 10 Miami 76-50 in the Midwest regional finale Sunday night.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks scoring 18 points, including 15 from senior big David McCormack. KU, holistically, shot 50% (29-58) from the field against the Hurricanes.

It's the Jayhawks' first Final Four qualification since 2018, as the KU will square off with No. 2 seed Villanova in New Orleans on April 2.

First Half (Kansas 29, Miami 35)

Through 11 lead changes, Kansas and Miami exchanged blows from the first whistle. But a cold first half from the three-point (0-5) line hurt the Jayhawks' ability to jump out front, paired with a poor offensive rebounding performance in the first 20:00, as the Hurricanes won the glass 17-16 heading into the locker room.

Despite setting the tone for Kansas throughout the tournament so far, super senior Remy Martin posted just 6 first-half points. McCormack led the Jayhawks' first-half scoring with 7 points, going perfect from the field (3-3).

Struggling to hit shots before the break, the Jayhawks hit just 1-of-4 field goals in the final 4:00 before the break. Capitalizing on KU's scoring woes, Miami turned a 9-2 run into a 35-29 lead to wrap up the first half.

Second Half (Kansas 76, Miami 50)

Turning things around in the second half, Kansas retired the ballgame at 38-38 little over 3:00 back onto the floor. Agbaji stepped up his performance in the second half, rounding out the KU win with 12 added points.

The Jayhawks took a firm grip on things with a 10-0 run early out of the locker room, taking a 48-40 lead with 14:21 still to play. Limiting the Hurricanes' offense to just 4 points over the next nine minutes, KU positioned itself comfortably, leading 67-46 with 4:30 left to play in the game.

Making the leap from 41% (13-31) to 59% (16-27) in field goal shooting in the second half, the Jayhawks set a new tone offensively following the break. Thanks to the second-half scoring resurgence, Kansas passed up Miami 76-50 to earn its seat in the Final Four.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.

Final box score

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}