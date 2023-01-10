Trailing Oklahoma by as much as 10 late in the second half, No. 2 Kansas escaped the Sooners’ grasp in the final minute(s) 79-75 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

A late rally by the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) blossomed in the final 1:46 of the contest with seven consecutive points that preceded two game-sealing trips to the free-throw line by Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris. The win preserves KU's undefeated start to Big 12 play and a fourth consecutive win over the Sooners (10-5, 1-3 Big 12).

KJ Adams led the way for Kansas with 22 points, shooting 8 of 13 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Wilson contributed 17 points, including a team-high eight rebounds. Harris (11) and Zach Clemence (10) also posted double-digit scoring performances.

Kansas, holistically, finished shooting 22 of 59 (37%) and 4 of 11 (36%) from behind the arc. At the free-throw line, the Jayhawks made 31 of 39 (79%) attempts.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams. Jr. Oklahoma starting five: Jalen Hill, Milos Uzan, Grant Sherfield, Jacob Groves, and Tanner Groves.

Winning the tipoff, Kansas opened the game shooting 3 of 7 and led the Sooners by a basket little over four minutes into the contest. The Jayhawks logged six rebounds by this point, with five coming on the defensive end.

Oklahoma, starting 0 of 5 from the arc, tied things up at 12-12 with 11:29 remaining in the first half. Sam Godwin scored six points in four minutes off the bench for OU. Zach Clemence also made some noise outside the starting five, knocking down two consecutive 3s to help the Jayhawks maintain a one-point lead with 7:29 left in the first half.

A personal foul called against Jalen Wilson resulted in a costly turnover for the Jayhawks, still ahead 25-24, with 3:43 remaining in the first half. Kansas, despite shooting 13 of 33 in the first half, maintained a 36-34 lead over the Sooners. Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield kept Kansas within a basket, fitting in a two-point jumper seconds before the first-half buzzer.

KJ Adams scored Kansas’ first five points of the second half, as the Sooners stayed within 3 of the Jayhawks with 15:16 still to play. Oklahoma opened the second half shooting 4 of 4, as KU leaned on five extra points from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma overtook the lead, 50-48, on a 6-0 run fueled by a personal foul called against Adams that prompted a technical foul-worthy reaction by Kansas coach Bill Self. With 11:20 left, Kansas trailed the Sooners 56-53 following a personal foul called against Tanner Groves.

Kansas, unable to score from the field for as much as 11 minutes, racked up 15 consecutive points from the free-throw line as it trailed Oklahoma 61-58 with 7:59 left. A 6-1 stretch by the Sooners forced Kansas, now down 10, to call a timeout with 5:18 remaining.

Five points between Adams (dunk) and Wilson (three-pointer) gave Kansas, now down 71-66, a shot in the arm with 4:15 left. Still rallying back, Kansas trimmed OU’s lead down to one point with only a minute on the clock. Kevin McCullar completed a three-point play to place Kansas ahead 75-73 with 42 seconds remaining.

Two late trips to the free-throw line by Wilson and Harris allowed Kansas to surpass Oklahoma in crunch time.

*We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.