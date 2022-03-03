Quick Recap: Kansas rallies late, passes TCU at home 72-68

After dropping the first of its two-game series with TCU, No. 6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) bested the Horned Frogs 72-68 in the final minute(s).

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the KU scoring with 22 points, going perfect (4-4) from the free-throw line. Backing up the Jayhawks were Christian Braun (12), Dajuan Harris (11), David McCormack (10), who all posted double-digit scoring performances.

Kansas ended the night shooting 44% (24-55) from the field, hitting 6-of-19 three-point attempts in the close win over the Horned Frogs.

First Quarter (Kansas 35, TCU 35)

TCU challenged Agbaji to shoot the three-ball early and regretted it. The senior knocked down two three-point makes to cap off a 9-2 run to place Kansas up 12-4 with 15:36 still to go in the first half.

Sophomore Dajuan Harris helped facilitate the early scoring, adding to the Jayhawks' motor with two assists in just 5:00 of floortime. With offensive support, it didn't take long for Agbaji to find double-digits, as the Jayhawks hung a 20-8 lead over the Horned Frogs midway towards the break.

The Frogs charged back within 6 points on a 6-0 burst led by junior Emmanuel Miller but still trailed KU 20-14 at the 9:17 mark. Kansas rebounded a bit behind an alley-oop dunk from super senior Mitch Lightfoot, but a technical foul called against Lightfoot served as another setback for the Jayhawks.

Kansas couldn't seem to shake TCU in the final 4:00, as the Frogs crept within just a basket on a fastbreak score from Miller. Sophomore Mike Miles tied the game at 33-33 on a three-point make with 1:30 left in the half, setting up a 35-35 score at halftime after trailing the Jayhawks by as much as 12 points in the first half.

Second Half (Kansas 72, TCU 68)

Kansas opened up the second half on a solid note with layups from both Agbaji and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson, but it didn't kick the Jayhawks into high gear. TCU overtook the KU lead, 44-39, on a 7-0 run less than 5:00 back on the floor.

Behind the Frogs 49-43 with little over 14:00 still to go, Kansas got a much-needed boost from sophomores Harris and Joseph Yesufu, exchanging three-point baskets with TCU, as KU still trailed TCU 53-51 with 12:16 to play in the second.

The Frogs and Jayhawks traded blows in the bottom 10:00 stretch of the second half until a steal-and-score from Agbaji handed KU its largest lead of the half, 62-59 with 6:05 to play. A TCU turnover set up another break for the Jayhawks when junior Christian Braun hit a long three to send KU up 67-61 with 3:26 remaining.

A late 2-point bucket from Harris gave Kansas some additional momentum, ahead 69-63 with 1:16 left on the clock. KU freshman KJ Adams fouled TCU's Chuck O'Bannon with 0:39 to go, allowing the Frogs to come within 3 points, still trailing KU 71-68.

Running the clock down to 0:09, Kansas fell victim to a shot-clock violation, handing the Frogs one more possession. Harris blocked a layup from Miles in the final seconds to secure the win for the Jayhawks at home.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.