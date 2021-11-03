Quick Recap: Kansas rolls early in home opener vs. Emporia State

Kansas (No. 3) rolled to a 86-60 win over Emporia State in its regular-season opener Wednesday night, building off a large halftime lead.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points, going 5-7 from the perimeter. David McCormack aided KU on the glass, racking up 8 rebounds with 16 points of his own.

First half:

Opening up slow, Kansas found themselves having to play a little tighter defense against the Hornets, trailing multiple times within the first few minutes after giving up two possessions back-to-back.

Super-senior Remy Martin entered the game shortly after tip-off, lifting the offense with a three-pointer to pick up some early momentum. After evading some of Emporia State's pressure, the Jayhawks jumped to a 30-20 lead midway through the first half.

The Hornets couldn't provide much pushback after KU established some mojo heading into a timeout. Emporia State struggled to keep David McCormack and Ochai Agabji out of the inside lane throughout the night.

Pushing ahead in the later minutes of the half, senior Ochai Agabi found a groove from the perimeter, knocking down 4 three-point buckets before the half. Building up steam from the perimeter, Kansas held a 51-25 lead heading into the locker room.

Second half:

The Jayhawks wouldn't skip a beat when they returned to the floor. Led by upperclassmen Martin and Agbaji, Kansas outpaced Emporia State on the glass. The duo combined for XX points in the second half.

With a comfortable 80-51 lead midway through the second half, Kansas continued rolling the Hornets in the paint. Joseph Yesufu and Kyle Cuffe Jr., picked up their points of the game, taking on larger roles as the clock grew smaller.

Emporia State found a little traction late, was unable to take advantage of extra opportunities at the free-throw line. KU would capitalize on the missed attempts, running up the score with just 2:00 to play.

Freshman Zach Clemence wrapped things up for the Jayhawks, cleaning up the boards with 4 defensive rebounds before the final bell.

More to come in our postgame coverage.



