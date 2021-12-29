Quick Recap: Kansas rolls Nevada 88-61

Carrying some late first-half momentum into the second half, Kansas picked up its sixth-straight win in its return to the floor Wednesday night, besting Nevada 88-61 after Covid-19 protocols and injuries forced cancellations vs. Colorado and Harvard.

Leading the way for the Jayhawks was Christian Braun with 22 points. KU shot 54% from the field, hitting 7-18 (39%) shots from behind the arc in the non-conference contest.

First Half:

Capitalizing on the poor start from Nevada, the Jayhawks rolled to a quick 12-3 lead to force the Wolf Pack’s first timeout at the 16:27 mark.

Nevada looked to regroup a little over midway through the half on a Desmond Cambridge jumper that chipped KU’s lead down to 24-18. But a 7-0 run from the Jayhawks towards the end of the first half regained control.

With under 2:00 left before the break, Nevada came within 6 points of the Jayhawks. Kansas got a boost from Braun and Remy Martin who knocked down back-to-back threes.

The late run was emphasized by a breakaway windmill dunk from Agbaji just before the halftime bell to push KU ahead 39-27 at the half. The 12-point lead placed the Jayhawks in a strong spot returning to the floor.

Second Half:

Kansas returned on the same note it exited with at the break, feeding off another dunk from Agbaji early in the half to advance the lead to 47-31 within the first 3:00 of the second half.

Unable to maintain control of the ball inside, the Wolf Pack continued racking up turnovers. A technical foul from the Nevada head coach Steve Alford made matters worse, widening his team’s deficit to 51-36 after a pair of free throws from Braun.

Nevada couldn’t catch a break after the foul, letting up back-to-back slams from Agbaji to send Kansas by 22 points with 14:29 still remaining in the game.

The Wolf Pack began to hit their stride a bit midway through the second half with an 8-2 run. The short scoring stint didn’t provide much relief though, as the Jayhawks ran up the score 80-53 heading into the final minutes.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Zach Clemence each found late baskets for Kansas to write up their first points of the night, helping seal the book on the 88-61 win in Lawrence.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.