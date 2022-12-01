Kansas, hosting Seton Hall as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, defeated its visitors from New Jersey 91-65 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Early foul trouble made for a slow start, but the Jayhawks strolled into halftime ahead by 11 after holding the Pirates to 10 of 22 from the field, including 0 of 7 from behind the arc and just 9 of 16 from the free-throw line in the first half. Kansas finished the night 33 of 58 (57%) from the field.

Kevin McCullar led the Jayhawks (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) with 17 points, matching a game-high scoring effort, and chipping in a team-best 3 of 4 shooting behind the arc. Alongside McCullar, five Jayhawks — Jalen Wilson (15), Gradey Dick (15), KJ Adams (11), Dajuan Harris (10), and Ernest Udeh Jr. (10) all pitched in for the KU offense.

Starting lineup(s):

Kansas - Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar, and KJ Adams Jr.

Seton Hall - Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Tyrese Samuel, KC Ndefo, and Femi Odukale.

First Half:

Winning the opening tipoff, Kansas sent Seton Hall’s Tyrese Samuel and KC Ndefo to the free-throw line within the first four minutes of the game. Tied at 6-6 with 15:34 to go, Kansas took a 9-6 lead on a three-point bucket by Jalen Wilson, his first of the game.

Checking in early, Ernest Udeh Jr. earned his first points of the game on a two-hand slam on an assist by Dajuan Harris. A personal foul called on Udeh welcomed the first-floor timeout, as Kansas was 11-8 with 14:13 still to go. The Pirates, having drawn six fouls from the KU defense, had made just 4 of 7 shots from the stripe by the 11:51 mark.

Seven consecutive points capitalized by a 3 from Kevin McCullar, KU’s second three-point basket of the game, led the Jayhawks to a 23-14 lead with 9:12 left in the first half. Kadary Richmond, now in double digits (10), kept Seton Hall in the mix, bringing the Pirates back within five shortly before the third-floor timeout.

High-gear basketball from Adams late in the first half, paired with a jumper from Harris and free throw(s) from Gradey Dick, guided Kansas to a 34-21 lead with 3:40 left to go before the break. The Pirates, now down 13, scored eight before the half but Harris kept Kansas’ foot on the pedal with six fast points heading into the locker room.

Kansas 40, Seton Hall 29

Second Half:

Kansas started the second half with two turnovers and a personal foul called against Harris but managed to still log the first points back on a two-pointer by Adams. Even after two trips at the stripe, Seton Hall’s Femi Odukale pulled off just one free throw after drawing fouls from Harris and Adams in the early minute(s) back.

Wilson joined the list of personal fouls, as Richmond came away with just one point from the free-throw line. Kansas added to its lead, 46-31, with six points between Dick and Adams by the 16:02 mark. Back-to-back 3s from McCullar and Dick highlighted a 9-2 scoring run from the Jayhawks, building a 22-point lead for KU with 12:07 left to go in the contest.

The Pirates, led by Samuel, completed a 9-0 run with 8:05 left to play, bringing the KU to lead down to 19 before Joseph Yesufu ended the Seton Hall scoring skid with a two-point jumper, his second of the game. Following Yesufu’s basket, a 4-0 burst led by McCullar and Wilson rolled Kansas closer to victory, 75-50, with 5:33 remaining.

Wilson tacked on another 3 during the final stretch, as the Jayhawks closed out its cross-conference win over the Pirates. Kansas 91, Seton Hall 65

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.