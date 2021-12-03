Quick Recap: Kansas rolls past St. John's 95-75 in Big 12/Big East Battle

Kansas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) strolled away from St. John's in the second half of the Big 12/Big East Battle to secure an 95-75 win Friday night in Queens, NY.

Christian Braun led the Jayhawks' scoring with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in the well-tested matchup with the Johnnies to pick up KU's second-straight win. Kansas will next face UTEP on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO at 7 p.m.

First Half:

Kansas opened the game strong, grabbing a 13-2 lead after forcing 3 turnovers from St. John's within the first 5:00. David McCormack had a refreshing start to the game offensively, getting multiple looks inside to help KU's early lead.

The Johnnies regrouped a bit midway through the first half, closing in on the Jayhawks' lead 30-22 after a series of missed opportunities from KU led to a fastbreak slam from Julian Champagnie.

Ochai Agbaji refueled the Kansas flame after St. John's showed signs of a close fight, adding back-to-back three-point buckets to establish a 37-25 lead with 5:00 left in the half. The senior was a dominant presence in the first half, racking up 16 points by the break.

Kansas had multiple opportunities to extend its lead before the break, but the offense failed to build on the momentum. Unable to clean up its turnover margin, the Johnnies struggled to shake the KU defense. St. John's trailed the Jayhawks 43-30 heading into the locker room.

Second Half:



