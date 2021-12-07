Quick Recap: Kansas rolls UTEP 78-52 in Jayhawk Shootout

Kansas (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) outpaced the UTEP Miners early to roll to a 78-52 win Tuesday night in the Jayhawk Shootout at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Ochai Agbaji led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 23 points, followed up by Christian Braun who added 20 points of his own in the landslide victory over the Miners.

First Half:

The Kansas defense opened strong, keeping the Miners off the scoreboard for the first 6:00 of the game. Dajuan Harris played tight out of the gate, picking up three early steals to help send the Jayhawks on a 10-0 run to start the game.

UTEP broke its silence with a three-pointer, but it wouldn't shred off much of KU's momentum. Closing off the inside lane, Agbaji found his first steal of the night and broke free for a two-hand jam to set up a 21-7 lead midway through the first half.

Aside from a handful of outside jumpers, the Miners struggled to chip away at the Jayhawks' lead after the poor start. Forced to shoot from outside the paint, UTEP found themselves trailing KU 32-11 with 6:58 left before the break.

The Jayhawks couldn't entirely shut UTEP's offense down heading into the locker room, but continued miscommunication from the Miners allowed for KU to establish a comfortable 42-21 lead ahead of the second half.

Second Half:



