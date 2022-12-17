An up-tempo start from No. 8 Kansas challenged No. 14 Indiana from the very tip on Saturday morning, defeating the Hoosiers 84-62 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Gradey Dick led the Jayhawks (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) with a game-high 20 points, including 4 of 5 makes from three-point land. Five more KU players – Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar, Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams, and Bobby Pettiford – each added at least 10 points toward the win.

The Jayhawks shot 35 of 68 (51%) from the field, hitting 7 of 16 (44%) attempts behind the arc and a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kansas starting five:

G Dajuan Harris

G Gradey Dick

F Jalen Wilson

G Kevin McCullar

F KJ Adams Jr.

First Half:

After Indiana won the tipoff, the Hoosiers failed to manage a basket on three separate possessions. KJ Adams scored the first points of the game for Kansas, drawing a foul to open the game with a three-point play. Four more points from Adams, combined with a 3 and a layup by Kevin McCullar saw Kansas grab a fast 12-2 lead with 16:14 still to go in the first half.

Kansas led 21-8 at the 11:51 mark following a 5-0 run capitalized with a 3 by Gradey Dick, his first of the game. Indiana traded baskets with the Jayhawks through the next two minutes, with KU coughing up two turnovers before Jalen Wilson knocked down his first 3 of the day.

The Hoosiers climbed within 11 of Kansas, trailing 28-17, following a 3 by Jalen Hood-Schifino shortly before an IU timeout with 7:36 left in the first half. Kansas scored six unanswered points upon returning to the floor, including a pair of 2s by Bobby Pettiford and a fastbreak dunk by Dick. Kansas led Indiana 37-40 with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

Kansas finished the first half shooting 17 of 28 (61%) from the field, including a perfect 5 of 5 from the stripe. The Jayhawks picked up 15 points off turnovers and scored 24 points in the paint at the half. Indiana, finishing the half on a 4-0 run, shot 10 of 30 (33%) from the field and coughed up a game-high 12 turnovers through the first half. Kansas 44, Indiana 29

Second Half:

Indiana returned to the floor with a 9-4 run, trimming its deficit down to 48-38 and forcing a KU timeout under four minutes into the second half. Hoosiers’ forward Trayce Jackson-Davis added his seventh block of the game right before the first timeout of the second half.

Scoring 12 points in two minutes, Kansas evaded a promising start by the Hoosiers to claim a 58-40 and force an IU timeout with 12:09 still to play. Harris, who scored six of his 10 total points during the KU scoring series, guided the Jayhawks into control.

Six more points added by Zuby Ejiofor, Kevin McCullar, and Bobby Pettiford placed Kansas ahead 66-46 with 7:58 left in the contest. Kansas added to its lead over the remaining stretch, including a transition 3 by Dick to widen the Hoosiers deficit, 75-53, with 3:58 remaining.

Kansas finished the second half shooting 18 of 40 (45%) from the field, including 2 of 2 from the stripe. Harris scored all 10 of his points in the second half, adding four more assists to his report card (10). Indiana finished the second half shooting 10 of 23 (43.5%) from the field, hitting 12 of 16 free throw attempts. Kansas 84, Indiana 62

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.