Quick Recap: Kansas runs past TCU 75-62 in Big 12 semifinal

No. 1 seeded Kansas (27-6) carried over a strong first-half start against No. 5 seeded TCU (20-12) Friday night, besting the Horned Frogs 75-62 in the Big 12 semifinal. The Jayhawks will face either No. 3 seeded Texas Tech/No. 7 seeded Oklahoma on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri. Senior Ochai Agbaji led the KU scoring with 22 points, hitting just 2-of-6 three-point attempts throughout the night. Super senior(s) Mitch Lightfoot and Remy Martin both broke into double digits with 25 combined points.

First Half (Kansas 44, TCU 30)

TCU jumped out to a 4-0 after tipoff, picking up a rhythm from sophomore Eddie Lampkin, who blew through the Kansas defense early in the paint. But Agbaji got Kansas’ gears turning with a three-point jumper to open the KU scoring. And Agbaji’s three seemed to be the right kick after the sleepy start, as junior Christian Braun connected for a 3 shortly after and kicked off an 11-0 KU scoring run to send the Jayhawks up 18-9 with 12:20 still to go in the first half. The Horned Frogs caught a break on back-to-back three-point makes from redshirt senior Chuck O’Bannon and sophomore Mike Miles Jr. But shooting fouls halted TCU in the process, allowing KU senior David McCormack to stack up a 5-point possession, placing Kansas up 26-16 with 7:58 left before the break. Kansas formed a wall in the paint late, as both Braun and super senior Mitch Lightfoot each blocked a shot in the final minute(s) of the first half. With less than 1:00 to go, TCU junior Francisco Farabello hit a 3 to show some pushback, but Kansas still headed into the locker room up by 14 points.

Second Half (Kansas 75, TCU 62)