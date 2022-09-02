Kansas stomped Tennessee Tech 56-10 in its home opener Friday night, picking up its first win of the season.

The Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) produced 502 yards of total offense, led by starting quarterback Jalon Daniels’ 189 passing yards, including one touchdown. Five scores came on the ground came among Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw, Seven Morrison, and Jason Bean.

Friday night’s win makes Kansas 75-51-7 in all-time season openers, including a second-straight Week 1 victory under Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

1Q:

The Golden Eagles initial drive led to a short punt enabling the Kansas offense to come out firing behind Daniels. KU running back Devin Neal found empty space on Kansas’ fourth play of the game, flying away for a 19-yard rushing touchdown to send the Jayhawks up 7-0 with 11:26 still go in the quarter.

Back-to-back stops gifted Kansas possession again quickly, prompting a 56-yard bullet from Daniels to wide receiver Quentin Skinner to set up a 9-yard Daniel Hishaw touchdown run.

Up 14-0 with 9:06 left in the quarter, the Kansas defense softened a bit when Tennessee Tech converted three consecutive first downs up to the KU 35-yard line. A Golden Eagles field goal try was blocked and scooped up by Kansas corner Jacobee Bryant, who took it back for six to boost the KU lead to 21-0 with 4:42 left in the quarter.

A routine punt return was dropped by Kansas WR Luke Grimm, handing Tennessee Tech a second chance on the next possession. Golden Eagles quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall pushed the Tech offense put to the KU 12-yard line to end the quarter.

2Q:

The Golden Eagles were limited, again, to a field goal try, with this one going through to make the score 21-3 with 14:00 still to go in the half. Daniels stretched out his arm on the following drive, but couldn’t find Arnold on fourth-and-two, resulting in Kansas’ second turnover of the night.

Deep in its own territory after the turnover, Tennessee Tech punted for a fourth time and placed Kansas in prime position for another score. Daniels flew 11 yards for Kansas’ fourth touchdown of the game, sending KU up 28-3 with 3:23 to go in the half.

Stopping Tennessee Tech once more before the break, Daniels found Mason Fairchild for another fast score, marching down the field in just 1:29 to head into the locker room up 35-3.

3Q:

Starting the second half with the football, Kansas got things moving quickly behind a 21-yard burst from Daniels to place the Jayhawks at the Tech 47-yard line. Kansas turned the ball over on a missed field goal attempt with 9:27 left to go in the quarter.

Another flat possession from Tennessee Tech returned possession to Kansas, but not for long. A poorly placed throw from Daniels was picked off by Tech linebacker Jacquez McGowan, setting up a scoring opportunity for the Golden Eagles.

Bailing out Daniels, the Kansas defense forced a Golden Eagles fourth-down that resulted in a whiffed field goal try, turning the ball back over to the Jayhawks. Neal took the opportunity and ran with it, literally, going 80-yards on the very next play to boost KU’s lead to 42-3.

4Q:

Closing out the third quarter with a near interception from Kansas safety Marvin Grant, Kansas walked into the fourth quarter with a large chunk of yardage thanks to a 26-yard dash from Hishaw. Kansas running back Seven Morrison punched his first touchdown as a Jayhawk shortly after.

Now ahead 49-3 with 13:25 to go, Kansas saw another defensive takeaway in the form of an Eriq Gilyard interception. Relieving Daniels, Jason Bean took matters into his own hands on a 7-yard red zone score to send Kansas up 56-3.

Tennessee Tech found the end zone for the first time all night on a 4-yard pass from Oatsvall to Heath Price, setting the score at 56-10 before the final bell.

More to come in our postgame coverage.