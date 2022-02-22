Quick Recap: Kansas shuts down Kansas State 102-83 in Lawrence

Running away in the second half, No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) bested Kansas State 102-83 Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks' scoring with 23 points, knocking down 4-6 attempts from three against the Wildcats. Junior Christian Braun followed up his teammate with 20 points of his own, throwing in 3 threes of his own.

Kansas shot 64% (41-64) from the field, including hitting 63% (15-24) of their shots from behind the arc.

First Half: (Kansas 53, Kansas State 43)

Challenging the Jayhawks early, Kansas State captured the lead twice within the first 3:00 of the game. A three from KSU sophomore Nijel Pack sent the Wildcats up 7-4 just before a short scoring burst from Agbaji returned a 10-7 lead to Kansas with 15:45 to play in the first half.

Senior Wildcat Mike McGuirl found a rhythm from the key after the first media timeout, dropping back-to-back three-point makes in little over 1:00 to put Kansas State ahead 13-12 with 14:42 left in the half.

Kansas answered once again on a 6-0 run spurt featuring a put-back dunk from senior David McCormack, but Kansas State didn’t go away just yet. The Wildcats stayed within just 3 points (24-19) of the Jayhawks after exchanging multiple baskets midway through the first.

The Wildcats’ shooting started falling off after the third media timeout, as Kansas rolled to a 40-25 lead after a three-point bucket from redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson capped off a 7-0 run for the Jayhawks with a little under 7:00 remaining before the break.

A pair of 3s from Pack and junior Ismael Massoud placed Kansas State back within its 10-point ceiling (46-39) in the final 3:00 heading into halftime. But Kansas stretched out its lead again though, as sophomore Joseph Yesufu hit a late first-half three to help the Jayhawks snag a 53-43 lead heading into the second.

Second Half: (Kansas 102, Kansas State 83)

Quick points from McCormack turned into an 8-3 run for Kansas to kick off the second half, as a steal from Wilson resulted in a Braun layup sending KU up 63-49 at under 16 timeout. Coming out of the short break, two steals from Nijel Pack showed signs of life for the Wildcats as KSU still trailed 67-56 with less than 14:00 to go.

Wilson shifted gears with a long three to send Kansas up 77-61 over Kansas State midway through the second. Super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands fueled the fire shortly after, adding his third three-point shot of the evening.

Adding to the Jayhawks’ big night behind the arc, Yesufu added another three-pointer to the mix to place Kansas ahead 86-64 with 7:50 remaining. With some help from senior Mitch Lightfoot in the paint, the Jayhawks stormed to a 99-76 lead with 3:15 to go.

Breaking into triple digits, Kansas sealed off the Wildcats with one last three-point bucket from Christian Braun to wrap up the 102-83 win over Kansas State at home.

