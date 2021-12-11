Quick Recap: Kansas shuts down Missouri 102-65 at home

Kansas (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) raced away on a hot start to a dominant 102-65 win over Missouri Saturday afternoon, besting their rivals to the east for the 173rd time in school history.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 21 points, going 5-7 from the perimeter in KU's fourth-straight win. Following up Agbaji in scoring were Chrisitan Braun and Dajuan Harris, who each added 13 points of their own.

First Half:

Braun knocked down a three-point bucket to kick off the scoring, followed up by Agbaji with another make behind the line to send Kansas up 6-0 out of the gate. The Tigers' offense showed some resistance, keeping things within reach by finding some inside success.

Feeding off the early spark, Harris kept things rolling for the Jayhawks, hitting back-to-back three-pointers after a media break to raise KU's lead to 19-9. Kansas' pressure denied Missouri much pushback after capturing the early lead, as the Jayhawks held a 26-16 lead midway into the half.

A pair of three-point buckets from the Tigers dented Kansas' lead, but a technical foul called against the Missouri bench squashed the momentum. After the penalty, KU didn't shorten up its defensive pressure. The tight defense helped Kansas grab a 40-25 lead, forcing a Tigers timeout with 4:02 to play in the half.

Kansas made a strong push to boost its lead before the break, as support inside from Mitch Lightfoot late in the half and a halftime three-point buzzer-beater from Agbaji established a comfortable 49-27 lead for the Jayhawks heading into the locker room.

Second Half:

Agbaji greeted the second half with a three-point splash, setting a strong tone for Kansas coming out of the break. Returning to the floor 11-2 run, KU sported a 60-29 lead less than 3:00 into the second half.

The Jayhawks continued applying pressure on the inside, forcing Missouri to find opportunities outside the paint to cut down its large deficit. Falling behind due to Kansas' high-scoring offense, the Tigers found themselves trailing 73-39 with 12:11 to play following a second technical foul against Missouri.

Lightfoot entered into foul trouble at the 11:00 mark, eventually exiting the game after recording his fifth personal foul. After Lightfoot's exit, Kansas began rotating in some other names on the roster, as Jalen Coleman-Lands and Joseph Yesufu both started seeing considerable minutes as the Jayhawks led 83-47 with 7:00 to play.

Kansas ran up the scoring late with support from underclassmen Zach Clemence and KJ Adams in the final 4:00 of play. The quick run pushed the Jayhawks to a massive 102-65 over Missouri at home.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.