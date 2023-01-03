Even after surviving an eight-point start, No. 3 Kansas battled off Texas Tech 75-72 in a tight one on Tuesday night in Lubbock. Two free throws by Tech’s Pop Isaacs made it a one-possession game with 2:13 to go, but a steal by Kevin McCullar allowed for a game-sealing slam by KJ Adams.

Four Jayhawks – Dajuan Harris (18), Jalen Wilson (16), KJ Adams (14), and Gradey Dick (11) – dipped into double-digit scoring, as KU shot 31 of 63 (49%). Harris posted a perfect 5 of 5 from three-point land on his way to a career-high scoring performance (18).

Tech’s Kevin Obanor, scoring a game-high 26 points, threatened Kansas (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) down the stretch with 16 second-half points and seven total rebounds. The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) finished the night shooting 26 of 55 (47%), including 10 of 12 from the stripe.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams Jr. Texas Tech starting five: Pop Isaacs, Jaylon Tyson, De’Vion Harmon, Kevin Obanor, and Daniel Batcho.

Texas Tech capitalized on a slow start by the Kansas offense, scoring 11 consecutively toward a 13-5 lead by the first media timeout. Isaac Pops sparked the Red Raiders’ early rhythm with two 3s – far more productive than Kansas’ 2 of 7 shooting to start the game.

Two 3s between Dajuan Harris and Jalen Wilson allowed Kansas to trim its early deficit to three points as the second media timeout wrapped with 11:19 still to go in the first half. Wilson’s third first-half 3 gave the Jayhawks their first lead of the game, 23-22, at the 10:21 mark.

Kansas led 28-25 at the third media timeout after a 5-2 stretch that featured a 3 by Kevin McCullar and a two-point jumper by Cam Martin off the bench. Both squads were neck-and-neck off the glass (10-10) with 7:55 to play in the first half.

Resurging from its early slumber, Kansas entered halftime ahead 43-36 after limiting the Red Raiders to just 3 of their last 7 from the field. KJ Adams helped build on the turnaround with eight consecutive points in the final 3:25 of the first half.