Quick Recap: Kansas slips away from Oklahoma 67-64

Escaping late on a critical three from junior Christian Braun, Kansas (15-2 4-1 Big 12) pushed past the Sooners 67-64 Tuesday night in Norman, OK.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 16 points, knocking down 2-5 shots behind the arc. The redshirt sophomore was supported by Christian Braun who added 15 points of his own and shot 3-5 (60%) from the three to help propel KU ahead late.

First Half:

Despite opening the game with a short offensive burst, the Sooners couldn’t run up an early lead for long as junior Christian Braun capped off a 6-0 run to send the Jayhawks up 11-8 on a fast break dunk.

Welcoming Remy Martin off the bench, the super senior found his first points roughly 7:00 back from his 2 game hiatus. Martin also grabbed 2 rebounds as he eased back into the action during the first half.

After exchanging blows, Kansas briefly ran into trouble when leading scorer Ochai Agbaji exited the game due after colliding with the scorer’s table. He would return before halftime, as the Jayhawks ran into some rough water when Oklahoma embarked on an 11-0 run to capture a 28-24 lead with just 5:25 left in the half.

The Jayhawks received back-to-back 2-point buckets from super senior Mitch Lightfoot to even things back up at 28-28 in the final 3:00. Lightfoot added another late basket before the break to send Kansas into the locker room up 34-32

Second Half:

Returning to the floor with a 10-0 run supported heavily by senior David McCormack, Kansas shifted gears and grabbed a 44-32 lead within the first 2:00 back.

The Sooners erased Kansas’ lead shortly after on another three from Gibson, sending OU up 47-46 with 12:47 left in the second quarter. Suffering a tough scoring drought midway through the half, the Jayhawks struggled to break through the glass ceiling going nearly 5:00 minutes without a basket.

Lightfoot gave Kansas a refreshing layup to keep Oklahoma in check, 52-48, with 8:50 to play in the game. Looking to address its offensive woes late after holding off the Sooners’ scoring push, the Jayhawks tied the game at 52-52 on a quick 6-0 burst with little over 5:00 left.

Back-to-back threes from Agbaji kept Kansas in contention after a pair of free throws from OU senior Jordan Goldwire. The tie ball game dipped into the final 2:00 minutes, as Wilson drew a late foul to give the Jayhawks their first lead in 10:00 (60-58).

After exchanging free throws, Oklahoma was able to even things back up at 62-62 after Goldwire answered an Agbaji layup with his own with 0:30 left on the clock. Braun hit a critical three-pointer with 0:11 left. The KU lead was cut down to 65-64 shortly after at the free-throw line, but Braun would add 2 more points at the free-throw line himself to help push the Jayhawks past the Sooners.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.