Recovering from first-half woes, No. 4 Kansas edged past Oklahoma State 69-67 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The win gives the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) 32 consecutive win in a conference opener dating back to the 1991-92 season.

Forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points through a game-high 36 minutes, helping Kansas outscore the Cowboys 39-22 after trailing by as much as 15. Oklahoma State held the Jayhawks to just 12 of 24 in the first half. KJ Adams also helped on the block, scoring 14 points and pulling down four rebounds.

Kansas, after coughing up 11 turnovers in the first half, allowed just one turnover in the second half. The three-point column also turned around for the Jayhawks, with four KU players finding success from outside.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and K.J. Adams Jr. Oklahoma State starting five: Avery Anderson III, John-Michael Wright, Bryce Thompson, Kalib Boone, and Moussa Cisse.

Kansas won the tipoff, but its first possession of the game was short-lived due to a turnover by Kevin McCullar Jr. Six rebounds by the Cowboys and two more KU turnovers made for an 8-4 Oklahoma State lead before the first floor timeout with 15:27 to go in the first half.

Four quick points for Zuby Ejiofor and a 3 by Joseph Yesufu evened things up at 13-13 for the Jayhawks with 11:05 left in the first half. An 8-0 run by OSU followed, featuring a third made 3 by Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson nearly 10 minutes into play.

Consecutive 3s by Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick handed Kansas a spark, trailing OSU 26-21, with just under five minutes left in the first half. Oklahoma State sharpened up from 3 late, finishing the first half 9 of 18 (50%) from behind the arc, on its way to a 32-23 lead with 3:01 before the break. Four Cowboys found success from three-point land by halftime.

An 8-3 run by Oklahoma State shined a bright light on Kansas’ glaring 12 of 24 (50%) first-half shooting, as the Cowboys led the Jayhawks 45-30 at halftime. John-Michael Wright fit in his third 3 of the day just seconds before both teams headed to the locker room.