Quick Recap: Kansas slips past Oklahoma State 69-67 on New Year's Eve
Recovering from first-half woes, No. 4 Kansas edged past Oklahoma State 69-67 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The win gives the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) 32 consecutive win in a conference opener dating back to the 1991-92 season.
Forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points through a game-high 36 minutes, helping Kansas outscore the Cowboys 39-22 after trailing by as much as 15. Oklahoma State held the Jayhawks to just 12 of 24 in the first half. KJ Adams also helped on the block, scoring 14 points and pulling down four rebounds.
Kansas, after coughing up 11 turnovers in the first half, allowed just one turnover in the second half. The three-point column also turned around for the Jayhawks, with four KU players finding success from outside.
Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and K.J. Adams Jr. Oklahoma State starting five: Avery Anderson III, John-Michael Wright, Bryce Thompson, Kalib Boone, and Moussa Cisse.
Kansas won the tipoff, but its first possession of the game was short-lived due to a turnover by Kevin McCullar Jr. Six rebounds by the Cowboys and two more KU turnovers made for an 8-4 Oklahoma State lead before the first floor timeout with 15:27 to go in the first half.
Four quick points for Zuby Ejiofor and a 3 by Joseph Yesufu evened things up at 13-13 for the Jayhawks with 11:05 left in the first half. An 8-0 run by OSU followed, featuring a third made 3 by Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson nearly 10 minutes into play.
Consecutive 3s by Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick handed Kansas a spark, trailing OSU 26-21, with just under five minutes left in the first half. Oklahoma State sharpened up from 3 late, finishing the first half 9 of 18 (50%) from behind the arc, on its way to a 32-23 lead with 3:01 before the break. Four Cowboys found success from three-point land by halftime.
An 8-3 run by Oklahoma State shined a bright light on Kansas’ glaring 12 of 24 (50%) first-half shooting, as the Cowboys led the Jayhawks 45-30 at halftime. John-Michael Wright fit in his third 3 of the day just seconds before both teams headed to the locker room.
Kansas opened the second half with a brief 5-0 stretch, including a 3 by Dajuan Harris, trimming Oklahoma State’s lead to 10 two minutes back on the floor. Moments later, Harris drained a second three-point make on a highly contested pass by Dick to bring the Jayhawks within five, forcing an Oklahoma State timeout.
Back out, McCullar made it an 11-0 run with a 3 of his own, pulling Kansas within a basket, with 13:31 to go in the second half. A sixth OSU turnover and eight second-half points by Wilson allowed the Jayhawks to reclaim the lead, 52-50, at the 10:56 mark. Wright’s fourth 3 of the game, falling with 7:58 to play, knotted things up at 55-55 after the brief KU lead.
Exchanging punches down to the final three minutes, Oklahoma State scored five consecutive points to position itself ahead of the Jayhawks, 64-62, with 1:48 remaining. McCullar returned a one-point advantage to Kansas, 65-64, with a critical three-pointer with 43 seconds left.
When a 3 by Wright missed off the rim, Wilson drew a foul on the rebound play to pick up two free throws for Kansas with 23 seconds to go. With 14 seconds, Thompson buried a 3 on OSU’s end to tie the game at 67-67. Moving fast, Harris found KJ Adams on the block for a layup to edge the lead back to the Jayhawks by a single basket with six seconds.
Oklahoma State had little over one second to make a quick inbounds score, but Ernest Udeh Jr. swiped the inbounds lob to seal the deal.
We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.