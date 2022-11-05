Kansas returned from the bye week with a 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State in Lawrence, taking an early two-score lead and never looking back. The win makes the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Sophomore running back Devin Neal paved the way for the win, racking up 224 yards on the ground and 110 through the air - the first Jayhawk to log 100+ in both rushing and receiving in school history - in Saturday’s win over the Cowboys. Kansas posted 554 yards of total offense on the afternoon, grabbing 14 points on four turnovers by OSU.

1Q:

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant picked off Cowboys backup quarterback Garrett Rangel on the game's opening drive near the KU 27-yard line. Turning right around for a score, the Jayhawks took an early 7-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown run by Neal.

Rangel threw a second pick after the KU score, this time to Kansas corner Mello Dotson, near the KU 45-yard line. The Oklahoma State defense stopped Kansas near the OSU 40-yard line after the turnover, taking over possession midway through the first quarter. Third-down pressure by Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill forced a third consecutive stop for the KU defense.

Rounding out the first quarter clock, the Jayhawks marched up to the OSU 4-yard line and settled for a field goal to take a 10-0 lead over Oklahoma State.

2Q:

Down two scores to start the second quarter, the Cowboys scratched off over five minutes from the second-quarter clock to score its first touchdown on an 8-yard TD pass from Rangel to Stephon Johnson Jr.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean answered the OSU score, flying 73-yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the drive to hand the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead with 9:10 still to go in the half.

The KU defense forced a fumble late in the half - its third forced turnover of the day - and scored moments later with 0:22 left before the break on an 8-yard TD pass from Bean to Lawrence Arnold to send Kansas further ahead, 24-7, heading into the locker room.

3Q:

Kansas opened the second half with a nearly 8-minute scoring drive that resulted in a quick 2-yard toss from Bean to tight end Jared Casey. The drive featured 15 plays that grabbed 75 yards of offense. Oklahoma State rolled up to the KU 18-yard line but had to settle for a 35-yard field goal after Kansas linebacker Rich Miller sacked Rangel for a 3-yard loss.

Ahead 31-10 late in the third quarter, Kansas jumped right back into the red zone on a 42-yard burst from Neal. The play retired the rest of the third-quarter clock and set up Kansas at 1st and goal from the OSU 8-yard line.

4Q:

Kansas opened the fourth quarter with a 20-yard field goal, taking a 34-10 lead, after getting stopped short on 3rd and goal. Oklahoma State answered on the following drive, scoring on a 35-yard connection from Rangel to running back Jaden Nixon. The Cowboys cut the KU lead to 34-16 after a 2-point try failed.

Bouncing right back after the OSU score, Kansas flew up to the OSU 16-yard line on another large run by Neal, this time for 31 yards, with 6:27 left to go. The Jayhawks tacked on an additional field goal from Borcila to increase their lead to 37-16 before the final bell.

