Quick Recap: Kansas takes Big 12 tourney crown, defeats Texas Tech 74-65
Taking care of business in the second half, Kansas (28-6) defeated Texas Tech 74-65 Saturday evening in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City. The win all but confirms No. 1 seeding for the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament.
Senior David McCormack led the KU scoring with 18 points, backed up by fellow senior Ochai Agbaji with 16 points, hitting a game-high 3 three-point attempts against the Red Raiders.
First Half (Kansas 37, Texas Tech 36)
A battle of the offenses from the tip, Kansas stayed a few steps ahead of the Red Raiders throughout the first couple minutes. Senior David McCormack played an important role early on, logging 6 points of the 12-9 KU lead by the first media timeout.
Exchanging the lead with Texas Tech from the three-point line near the 13:00 mark, the Jayhawks began relying heavily on Agbaji and Braun’s scoring abilities. Super senior Mitch Lightfoot placed KU out front midway through the first half, 22-20, shortly after checking in for the first time.
Kansas kept the Texas Tech offense silent for nearly 4:00, but the Red Raiders battled back to 26-25 after junior Terrence Shannon drilled his third 3 of the night, followed by a two-hand jam from senior Marcus Santos-Silva with 7:48 left in the first.
Trading small digits, the Jayhawks found themselves ahead 30-29 with 3:30 to go in the half after Remy Martin posted his first points of the day behind the arc. Martin stayed hot heading into the locker room, adding 7 more points for Kansas heading into the locker room.
The Red Raiders kept the KU lead narrowly at 37-36 at halftime, as a three-point make from TTU senior Bryson Williams took away some of the Jayhawks’ momentum before the break.
Second Half (Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65)
Accelerating after halftime, McCormack scored the first point(s) of the second half on an and-one jumper, complemented by an Agbaji 3 on the next possession. But Texas Tech wasn’t out of the picture either and kept the Jayhawks fighting for every rebound throughout the first 6:00 back onto the floor.
Ahead 47-42 at the 14:16 mark, Kansas let its McCormack-backed offensive surge slip away as the Red Raiders rode a 12-4 series to a 54-51 lead midway through the second. KU responded and regained the lead, 57-54, on a 6-0 run led by sophomore Jalen Wilson and Agbaji with 8:32 to play.
McCormack and Wilson combined for 8 points over the next 2:00+, allowing Kansas to stay in control 64-60 with 3:56 still to go. Junior Christian Braun and Wilson added two more contested 2-point baskets with just under 2:00 left on the clock, giving KU its largest lead of the game (8).
Up 70-60 with 1:00 remaining, Agbaji and Braun placed Kansas in the position to lock away the Big 12 title from the free-throw line, hitting 4-of-4 attempts late to secure the 74-65 win over the Red Raiders.
We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.