Quick Recap: Kansas takes Big 12 tourney crown, defeats Texas Tech 74-65

Taking care of business in the second half, Kansas (28-6) defeated Texas Tech 74-65 Saturday evening in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City. The win all but confirms No. 1 seeding for the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament. Senior David McCormack led the KU scoring with 18 points, backed up by fellow senior Ochai Agbaji with 16 points, hitting a game-high 3 three-point attempts against the Red Raiders.

First Half (Kansas 37, Texas Tech 36)

A battle of the offenses from the tip, Kansas stayed a few steps ahead of the Red Raiders throughout the first couple minutes. Senior David McCormack played an important role early on, logging 6 points of the 12-9 KU lead by the first media timeout. Exchanging the lead with Texas Tech from the three-point line near the 13:00 mark, the Jayhawks began relying heavily on Agbaji and Braun’s scoring abilities. Super senior Mitch Lightfoot placed KU out front midway through the first half, 22-20, shortly after checking in for the first time. Kansas kept the Texas Tech offense silent for nearly 4:00, but the Red Raiders battled back to 26-25 after junior Terrence Shannon drilled his third 3 of the night, followed by a two-hand jam from senior Marcus Santos-Silva with 7:48 left in the first. Trading small digits, the Jayhawks found themselves ahead 30-29 with 3:30 to go in the half after Remy Martin posted his first points of the day behind the arc. Martin stayed hot heading into the locker room, adding 7 more points for Kansas heading into the locker room. The Red Raiders kept the KU lead narrowly at 37-36 at halftime, as a three-point make from TTU senior Bryson Williams took away some of the Jayhawks’ momentum before the break.

Second Half (Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65)