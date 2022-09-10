Kansas knocked off West Virginia, 55-42, in overtime on Saturday in a Big 12 opener clash in Morgantown.

Securing the win late on a pick-six from Cobee Bryant in overtime, Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) won its first Big 12 opener since 2009 after leading 35-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks recorded 419 yards of total offense, led by Jalon Daniels’ 18-29 completions for 219 yards. Kansas was dominant on the ground, posting 200 yards between Daniels, Daniel Hishaw Devin Neal, Seven Morrison, and Ky Thomas.

1Q:

Blown coverage from the Kansas defense let up a bright and early 59-yard touchdown pass to Sam James from JT Daniels, sending the Mountaineers up 7-0 to kick off the evening.

The Kansas offense punted the first drive after recording just one first down, prompting another West Virginia touchdown on a 1-yard surge from CJ Donaldson to put the Jayhawks down 14-0 with 5:03 to go in the quarter.

2Q:

The Jayhawks opened the quarter in rhythm, with starter Jalon Daniels hitting Mason Fairchild for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut down the Mountaineer's lead to 14-7 with 14:57 to go in the half. West Virginia responded quickly, with Ford-Wheaton blowing past the Kansas defense on a 67-yard touchdown reception.

Now down 21-7, Kansas flew down the field behind Daniels and multiple short connections to Lawrence Arnold and a 20-yard catch from Luke Grimm. A handoff to Devin Neal handed Kansas’ a 4-yard touchdown, shortening West Virginia’s lead down again to 21-14, with 8:26 to in the half.

A face mask penalty plagued the Kansas defense on the following drive, allowing for the Mountaineers to charge further into KU territory and logged Ford-Wheaton’s second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard touchdown catch from JT Daniels.

As Kansas trailed 28-14 with 3:11 to go before the break, back-to-back first downs from Luke Grimm and Kevin Terry placed the Jayhawks at the WVU 22-yard line with under 1:00 to go in the half. Devin Neal hauled in a 17-yard touchdown from Jalon Daniels to make things 28-21 heading into the locker room.

3Q:

Opening the second half with some green, Jalon Daniels flashed his speed a bit early into the quarter, crossing the Jayhawks into WVU territory and setting up a major 40-yard grab from Quentin Skinner. Hishaw punched in a 3-yard touchdown run on the next play, evening the score at 28-28.

With 11:32 to go in the quarter, the Kansas defense made its first stop of the night after disrupting a third-down pass from JT Daniels to Ford-Wheaton. After Jalon Daniels came short of a first down on the following drive, a muffed punt return from Reese Smith and recovered by Torry Locklin handed the Jayhawks possession at the WVU 24-yard line with 7:00 to go in the quarter.

Taking advantage of the special teams' hiccup, Kansas took its first lead of the game shortly after taking over possession on a 2-yard touchdown run from Devin Neal, pushing the Jayhawks out front 35-28.

4Q:

Getting the ball back with 4:00 in the third quarter, West Virginia was limited to a field goal after the Kansas defense stalled the JT Daniels’ led offense on third down, stretching into the fourth quarter.

Luke Grimm responded to the field goal, this time for 30 yards paved the way for a 30-yard ground touchdown from Daniel Hishaw, pushing Kansas further ahead 42-31 with 10:59 to play in the game.

The Mountaineers converted a tough fourth-and-5 to move up to the Kansas 6-yard line, but the Jayhawks’ defense limited WVU to yet another field goal with 4:04 left in the game, as Kansas still led 42-34.

A critical fourth-down timeout convinced Leipold to punt, handing possession back to the Mountaineers with 2:17 still to go. Converting on fourth down, the Mountaineers worked up to the Kansas 2-yard line before tying the score at 42-42 on a two-point conversion with 0:33 to play.

Kansas then kneeled out the quarter to force overtime.

OT:

Starting the first possession of overtime, Kansas benefited from a roughing-the-passer call, prompting a quick 4-yard dart from Jalon Daniels to Quentin Skinner to place the Jayhawks up 49-42.

West Virginia’s JT Daniels was sacked on the following drive, leading to a called fumble being overturned to give the Mountaineers another chance on third-and-5. JT Daniels was picked off by Cobee Bryant for six, securing Kansas’ 55-42 win in the Big 12 opener.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.