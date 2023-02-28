15:22 left in the 1st half

No. 3 Kansas currently leads Texas Tech, 4-2. Both teams struggling to get anything going on the offensive end of the court. Dajuan Harris and Jalen Wilson have scored for Kansas, which is 2-of-8 from the field and 0-of-4 from behind the arc. Kansas has won 39 straight senior day/night games and will clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship with a win tonight.

11:48 left in the 1st half

Kansas has gotten a number of wide-open looks from behind the arc, but simply can’t convert. At the second media timeout of the first half, the Jayhawks are 1-of-7 from three and 4-of-14 from the field. Joseph Yesufu, before the media timeout, drilled a three from the corner, which put Kansas up by two points, 9-7. Coming out of the timeout, Kevin McCullar, Jr., will shoot two free throws.

8:00 left in the 1st half

Kansas is starting to hit some shots, is defending extremely well, and leads Texas Tech, 16-11. The Red Raiders have hit just 2 of their last 10 field goals. Overall, Texas Tech is just 5-of-17 from the field and 1-of-4 from three. Dajuan Harris leads the way with five points, while Kevin McCullar, Jr., has chipped in four points.

1:56 left in the 1st half

With halftime approaching, Kansas leads Texas Tech, 27-21. Kevin McCullar, Jr., has 10 points and is 2-of-4 from behind the arc. He’s absolutely playing with a little passion tonight. Jalen Wilson has six points and Dajuan Harris has five points. As a team, KU is 10-of-28 from the field and 4-of-17 from three.

HALFTIME

No. 3 Kansas leads Texas Tech, 30-21 at the half. The Jayhawks should be up by 12-15 points, but they’ve missed some wide-open shots from behind the arc and a couple of layups. Kansas ended the first half shooting 11-of-30 from the field and 4-of-17 from three, while Texas Tech hit just 10-of-32 field goals and just 1-of-11 from three. The Red Raiders missed their last five field goals and didn’t score the final 2:44 of the first half.

14:45 left in the 2nd half

Not the type of start to the second half that Bill Self likely hoped for, but Kansas leads Texas Tech, 43-36. Dajuan Harris has been absolutely fantastic for the Jayhawks. He’s scored 12 points, dished out two assists, and has two steals. Offensively, he’s 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc. Gradey Dick, on the other hand, is 0-of-5 from the field, including 0-of-4 from three. He’s had a number of open looks, but the shots just aren’t falling.

11:52 left in the 2nd half

Kansas just can’t find put Texas Tech away here in the second half. Currently, KU leads, 45-41. Gradey Dick is still scoreless on the night. He’s 0-of-6 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc. Three players, Jalen Wilson (13), Dajuan Harris (12), and Kevin McCullar (12) have scored in double-figures for Self’s squad. For the game, Kansas is shooting 16-of-41 from the field, 5-of-21 from three, and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

7:46 left in the 2nd half

This should be a double-digit lead for Kansas, but the Jayhawks lead Texas Tech by just two points. What a tough night it has been for Gradey Dick, who still hasn’t scored and is 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc. This is a game that Kansas simply can’t afford to lose, but it’s going right down to the wire. Jalen Wilson will have two free throws following the timeout.

3:58 left in the 2nd half

Going down to the wire here inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas leads Texas Tech, 58-53 with 3:58 left in the game. Jalen Wilson is up to 21 points and is 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Dajuan Harris has chipped in 14 points and Kevin McCullar has added 12 points. The Jayhawks have a five-point lead, but could really use a late surge from Gradey Dick, who is currently scoreless on the night.

FINAL

No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 67-63 to capture at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. Leading by one point late in the game, Kevin McCullar, Jr., with the shot clock about to expire, picked up the loose ball and converted a layup, which put Kansas up by three points. The Jayhawks then scored on a fastbreak, but Texas Tech answered with a deep three, which pulled the Red Raiders to within two points. Gradey Dick was immediately fouled and hit both free throws with just a few seconds left on the clock. As the final seconds ticked off and the clock expired, Kansas emerged victorious, 67-63.

Jalen Wilson led the way with 21 points, Dajuan Harris added 16 points, and Kevin McCullar, Jr., tallied 14 points.