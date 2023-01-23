After falling to No. 9 in the latest AP poll, Kansas dropped a third consecutive game on Tuesday falling to No. 17 Baylor 75-69 on the road in Waco. The loss marks the first three-game losing stretch for the Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) since the 2020-21 season.

Gradey Dick led Kansas with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jalen Wilson finished with 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 7 from behind the arc. Kevin McCullar added 14 points on just 3 of 9 shooting.

The Jayhawks finished the night with 24 of 52 (46%) shooting, 5 of 19 from three-point range, and a perfect 16 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar, and KJ Adams Jr. Baylor starting five: Flo Thamba, Keyonte George, LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler, and Jalen Bridges.

Baylor guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer each found success from three-point land early, with the Bears grabbing five consecutive points to start the game. Kansas, shooting 3 of 3 before the under-16 timeout, trailed the Bears 13-7 with 15:23 remaining in the first half.

Kansas struggled to find the hoop for over three minutes, prompting a timeout by the Jayhawks after the Bears dropped a 9-0 run. Leading 23-10 with 10:31 left in the first half, Baylor stayed clean in the turnovers column (6-1) before the under-8 timeout.

Dick, holding two personal fouls, trimmed Kansas’ deficit to eight with 5:48 left before halftime. Jalen Wilson added moments on the next possession to back the KU cause. Cryer punished KU’s ball screen defense late, adding three more 3s to his resume to dig the Jayhawks’ hole back into double figures with 3:25 before the break.

Down 38-28 late in the first half, Kansas slowed up Baylor’s production from the field to create an opportunity cut itself back within single digits before halftime. With under a minute, Wilson and Adams combined for four late points slimming the Bears’ lead to 41-34 at the break.

Baylor returned to the floor shooting 1 of 8 nearly five minutes back. Kansas, scoring eight consecutive points as part of a 10-4 run, took its first lead of the game 46-45 on a 3 by Wilson with 15:24 left to play in the second half.

The Bears snapped back after the under-16 timeout, scoring six consecutively to reclaim control by five in just over two minutes. Flagler and Cryer led the Bears toward a 65-55 lead with 7:40 remaining. Six points by Dick were the only production of any Jayhawk on the floor heading into the under-8 timeout.

Wilson broke a five-minute KU scoring drought, followed by a two-point jumper by McCullar, bringing its deficit to nine with 3:31 remaining. Scoring four in a row with 2:09 left, Kansas found itself down five with an opportunity to cut things down to one possession.

Pulling away at the stripe, Jalen Bridges delivered three late points to place Baylor ahead by eight with 23 seconds left – enough space to stave off the Jayhawks.

