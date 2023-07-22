4:20 left in the first quarter

Mass Street has jumped out to a 13-4 lead over Show Me Squad. As a team, Mass Street is 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first quarter. LaGerald Vick leads the way with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from behind the arc. After struggling with turnovers on Wednesday night, Mass Street has yet to commit a turnover here early in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter

Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad, 20-11. Jamari Traylor (7), LaGerald Vick (6), Brandon Rush (3), Thomas Robinson (2), and Keith Langford (2) have all scored for Mass Street. Currently, Mass Street is 7-of-16 (43.8%) from the field, 4-of-8 (50%) from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 (100%) from the free-throw line. In that first quarter, Mass Street committed just one turnover and won the battle on the glass, 10-9.

6:57 left in the second quarter

Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad by just six points, 23-17, and Marcus Morris immediately calls a timeout. Mass Street, not long ago, led ShowMeSquad by 10 points. Game back on here in Wichita.

3:01 left in the second quarter

Mass Street, leading by double-digits early in the second quarter, led by just six points seconds later, but following a timeout by Marcus Morris, Mass Street, with 3:01 left before halftime, leads ShowMeSquad, 34-20. LaGerald Vick (9), Jamari Traylor (7), Keith Langford (5), Thomas Robinson (4), Tyshawn Taylor (4), Brandon Rush (3), and Mario Little (2) have scored for Mass Street. As a team, Mass Street has hit 11-of-26 (42.3%) field goals, 6-of-12 (50%) shots from behind the arc, and 6-of-6 (100%) free throws. Mass Street has committed just two turnovers with halftime approaching.

HALFTIME

Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad, 37-28 at halftime. Currently, LaGerald Vick (9), Thomas Robinson (7), Jamari Traylor (7), Keith Langford (5), Tyshawn Taylor (4), Brandon Rush (3), and Mario Little (2) have set the tone offensively for Mass Street. At halftime, Mass Street has connected on 11-of-28 (39.3%) field goals, 6-of-14 (42.9%) shots from behind the arc, and 9-of-10 (90.0%) free throws. After struggling to take care of the ball against We Are D3 on Wednesday night, Mass Street committed just four turnovers in 19 minutes of action. Defensively, Mass Street limited ShowMeSquad to just 11-of-30 (36.7%) shooting from the field and 2-of-15 (13.3%) shooting from behind the arc. Isiaih Mosley and Tony Criswell scored 8 points each to lead ShowMeSquad on the offensive end of the court.

3:20 left in the third quarter

After leading by double-digits for most of the game, Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad by just three points, 48-45, late in the third quarter. ShowMeSquad will have a free-throw attempt coming out of the timeout. Down the stretch, Mass Street will need to get Thomas Robinson, LaGerald Vick, and Keith Langford as involved as possible on the offensive end of the court. This game, at this point, is going down to the wire in Wichita.

End of the third quarter

What a game we’ve got going down in Wichita. Mass Street and ShowMeSquad are tied, 52-52. After leading by double-digits for much of the game, Mass Street found itself down by two points with the third quarter nearing its end, but Tyshawn Taylor tied the game with time running off the clock. Keith Langford was called for a foul, but after going to the monitor, the officials determined it took place after the clock expired.

6:29 left in the fourth quarter

Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad, 56-55, but ShowMeSquad is headed to the free-throw line for two shots. This game is going right down to the wire and Mass Street looks to be a bit tired here late in the game.

3:56 left in the fourth quarter

The Elam ending has arrived. Leading 61-59, Mass Street needs to score 69 points to advance past ShowMeSquad. Keith Langford is up to 13 points to lead the way for Mass Street and hit a huge three a few seconds ago to give Mass Street a four-point lead over ShowMeSquad. Before the timeout, a foul was called on Tony Criswell.

TIMEOUT: 66-61, Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad

The first team to score 69 points wins. Mario Little hit a three to pull Mass Street to within three points of the target score. Mass Street had a couple of chances to hit the 69 mark, but came up short. Jontay Porter missed a wide-open layup and then the ball went out-of-bounds. Officials went to the monitor to get a second look. ShowMeSquad ball.

TIMEOUT: 68-65, Mass Street leads ShowMeSquad

The first team to 69 wins. Mass Street is two points away from that mark. Mass Street ball.

FINAL: Mass Street defeats ShowMeSquad, 69-65

Mass Squad moves on in the TBT after defeating ShowMeSquad, 69-65. Thomas Robinson (15), Keith Langford (13), Mario Little (12), and LaGerald Vick (11) led the way for Mass Street. As a team, Mass Street shot 23-of-59 (39.0%) from the field, 10-of-23 (43.5%) from behind the arc, and 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the free-throw line. In leading for 32:59 of the game, Mass Street committed just five turnovers, including just one after halftime.

ShowMeSquad, against Mass Street, shot 24-of-56 (42.9%) from the field, 6-of-27 (22.2%) from behind the arc, and 11-of-15 (73.3%) from the free-throw line.



