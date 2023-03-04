15:51 left in the 1st half

Texas is on a 6-0 run and currently leads No. 3 Kansas, 6-2. Jalen Wilson, it was just announced, has missed 18-straight shots from behind the arc after coming up short on his first three-point attempt of the game. The Jayhawks are off to another slow start, as they’ve connected on just 1-of-5 shots from the field and are 0-of-1 from three.

11:29 left in the 1st half

Kansas trails Texas, 11-7 nearing the midway point of the first half. Dajuan Harris leads the way with five points, while KJ Adams (2) is the only other player to score for Bill Self’s squad. Kansas, as mentioned above, has gotten off to a slow start against Texas. As a team, the Jayhawks are just 3-of-14 from the field and 1-of-5 from three.

7:47 left in the 1st half

Kansas trails Texas, 20-12 with 7:47 left in the first half and has a free-throw coming out of the break. There are some concerns when looking at this game, especially the slow start, but if Kansas doesn’t start getting something from Gradey Dick, the month if March won’t last long for the Jayhawks. Dick hasn’t attempted a field goal yet and didn’t hit a shot from the field against Texas Tech on Senior Night.

3:38 left in the 1st half

Texas absolutely rolling right now, 28-16. Kansas, on the other hand, can’t buy a bucket. As a team, the Jayhawks are just 6-of-24 from the field and 1-of-9 from behind the arc. Feels like the Iowa State game all over again. Very little energy and nothing going KU’s way. Dick has taken one shot in 11 minutes of action.

HALFTIME

Kansas trails Texas, 32-24. Joseph Yesufu, with the first half coming to an end, drilled a three to pull Kansas to within eight. That was really a frustrating first half for Bill Self’s squad. The Jayhawks were just 9-of-30 from the field, 3-of-12 from three, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. Kansas turned the ball over six times and missed a handful of layups. While not much went right for Kansas, the Jayhawks trail by just eight and have an opportunity to make a run in the second half.

15:41 left in the 2nd half

42-29, Kansas trails Texas at the first media timeout of the second half. Nothing going right for the Jayhawks today and that has been the case since the opening tip. Jalen Wilson leads the way with 11 points, but even that’s been a struggle. Gradey Dick still hasn’t scored a point and, quite frankly, isn’t looking to score on the offensive end of the court. For Kansas, it’s a good thing they wrapped up the Big 12 regular season championship outright earlier in the week. Texas in complete control right now.

11:12 left in the 2nd half

The song remains the same inside the Moody Center. Kansas trails Texas by 10 points with 11:12 left in the game. I’m never one to make a big deal about foul calls, but Texas is getting some nice calls at home here in the second half. Oddly enough, Bill Self hasn’t left his seat much here in the second half and he appears to be quite calm. Gradey Dick is still scoreless and has attempted just two shots in 19 minutes. Does Kansas have a final run left in them before the final buzzer sounds? We’ll see.

2:52 left in the 2nd half

Kansas is going to see its seven-game winning streak come to a crashing halt here in Austin, Texas. Currently, the Jayhawks trail the Longhorns, 68-54. Kansas managed to pull to within seven points in the second half, but simply couldn’t get over the hump. Dick, in the second half, has drilled a couple of threes, while Wilson leads the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The bottom line is Kansas simple struggled out of the gate, missed some open looks, missed some wide-open layups, and never fully recovered from the slow start. Texas came ready to play and took care of business.

FINAL

No. 3 Kansas falls at No. 9 Texas, 75-59. The Jayhawks will head to KC next week as the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will likely be awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns were clearly the better team today and lead wire-to-wire. Kansas managed to pull to within seven points in the second half, but simply couldn’t get over the hump.

Jalen Wilson led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but no other player scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. It was just that type of day for Bill Self’s squad, which saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Gradey Dick hit a couple of threes late, which was good to see, considering he didn’t connect from the field against Texas Tech and was held scoreless the first half against Texas. The Longhorns entered the game on a two game losing streak, were playing at home for the final time this season, and looked like a different team from its previous two outings.

Texas, on Saturday, was clearly the better team, but Kansas will have every opportunity to make a statement next week in Kansas City. However, having won the Big 12 conference outright, I’m not sure that a statement really needs to be made. Should be a fun week of basketball in KC.