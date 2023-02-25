15:54 left in the 1st half

At the first media timeout of the first half, No. 3 Kansas leads West Virginia, 7-6. Jalen Wilson leads the way early with four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field. As a team, Kansas is 3-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, while WVU is 3-of-4 from the field.

11:06 left in the 1st half

Kansas and West Virginia are tied, 14-14 at the second media timeout of the first half. A couple of missed layups and careless turnovers have been a problem here early for Bill Self’s squad. Jalen Wilson continues to lead the way with six points and Dajuan Harris has chipped in four points. Kansas will be in possession of the basketball following the timeout.

6:47 left in the 1st half

Down by five points, Kansas has exploded for seven-straight points and currently leads WVU by two points, 21-19. The officials have called a couple of charge calls on Kansas that the crowd/coaching staff didn’t like, but Self’s squad has responded here the last couple of minutes. Dajuan Harris leads the way with eight points and five steals.

HALFTIME

At the half, No. 3 Kansas leads West Virginia, 35-33. Joseph Yesufu hit a three late in the game to give Kansas the lead at the half. Dajuan Harris leads the way with 10 points, three assists and five steals, while Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, and KJ Adams, Jr., have six points each. As a team, Kansas is shooting 51.9 percent from the field, 4-of-11 from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Of KU’s eight fouls, six have come on the offensive end of the court.

14:44 left in the 2nd half

Kansas is on a 7-0 run here over the last 1:04 and leads WVU, 50-44. Gradey Dick just drilled a big three from the corner, which gives him nine points here in the second half. Dajuan Harris continues to lead the way for Kansas with 17 points, four assists and six steals. KJ Adams, Jr., is having himself a nice game as well with nine points, four rebounds, and two steals.

10:37 left in the 2nd half

We’ve got a tight one here inside Allen Fieldhouse. A putback by KJ Adams, Jr., gives Kansas a five point lead over WVU, but he was limping as he walked off the court. Kansas has had several opportunities to increase its lead over West Virginia, but has simply failed to convert. Kansas is shooting 57.5 percent from the field, 50 percent from behind the arc, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.

7:44 left in the 2nd half

In a game that probably shouldn’t be this close, Kansas leads WVU by just one point, 61-60 at the third media timeout of the second half. Kansas has really had some careless turnovers and WVU is taking full advantage of those extra possessions. Jalen Wilson will shoot two free-throws following the timeout.

3:50 left in the 2nd half

Gradey Dick just hit a big shot in transition, but WVU answered with a three and trails by just two points, 70-68 late in the game. Kansas has had so many opportunities to really put a lot of game pressure on WVU, but turnovers and missed free-throws have prevented that from happening. Dajuan Harris (17), Gradey Dick (15), Kevin McCullar (14), KJ Adams (11), and Jalen Wilson have scored in double-figures for Kansas.

FINAL

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Kansas held on to defeat West Virginia, 76-74 on Saturday afternoon. WVU pulled to within one point late in the game following a Kansas turnover. After struggling to get the ball in-bounds, Self immediately called a timeout. Kansas ultimately got the ball in and Jalen Wilson converted 1-of-2 FT’s. WVU had one final opportunity to tie or take the lead, but never got a clean look at the basket, which led to a turnover. Dajuan Harris scored a team-high 17 points, dished out six assists, and finished with six steals.

With the win, Kansas moves to 24-5 on the season and 12-4 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks find themselves alone in first place following Baylor’s win over Texas earlier in the day.