Kansas basketball struggled to put away the Eastern Illinois Panthers, but managed to pull out the win, 71-63. Hunter Dickinson led the way for the Jayhawks with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Kevin McCullar and Dickinson were the ones to get things started for the Jayhawks as they went up 8-0. The pair scored or assisted on each of the first four field goals of the game, prompting a timeout from Eastern Illinois.

The Jayhawks did not pull away quickly after their fast start, as the Panthers were still in the game at the 10:03 mark of the first half with the score sitting at 15-10.

Johnny Furphy provided some scoring off of the bench as he knocked down a three and then made two free throws. However, he picked up his second foul shortly after.

Next up off the bench to give the Jayhawks some scoring was Nicolas Timberlake. He made a three and then the next trip scored on a jumper off of the dribble.

Elmarko Jackson wanted to get involved in the three point shooting success as well, as he made one to make it 25-15. After another basket by Dickinson to increase the lead to 12 and force Eastern Illinois' second timeout.

He scored the next four Kansas points after the timeout, and finished the first half with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field and nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks coasted into halftime with a 38-25 lead, as Tiger Booker of Eastern Illinois' Tiger Booker banked in a three just before the buzzer. Kansas had four players finish the half with five points.

Kansas came out slow to start the second half, letting the Panthers back within four as Dan Luers scored eight points right out of the gate to make it 42-38.

The Panthers got one more basket to bring it within two, before Dajuan Harris threw KJ Adams a lob for a dunk.

Both teams traded baskets for awhile, and McCullar got an and-one to go to make it 52-47 with just under 11 minutes to go. Shortly after, Adams slammed home another alley-oop off of a baseline out of bounds set.

Both teams were struggling to score for the next four minutes, but the Panthers brought it within three with 7:14 to go. With the Jayhawks needing a stop, McCullar got into a passing lane and finished at the basket.

After Adams made two free throws to extend Kansas' lead to five, Eastern Illinois scored the next four points to make it 59-58 with 5:04 to go.

Hunter Dickinson scored an and-one on the next possession to make it a four point lead. It appeared Kansas would break away late when Harris found a cutting McCullar to make it a six point lead, but Nakyel Shelton made a three to cut the deficit in half.

After the under four timeout, Dickinson ducked in and got another and-one to increase Kansas' lead to five with 2:25 left.

After Dajuan Harris got switched onto an Eastern Illinois big man, he forced a deflection on the entry pass that led to a McCullar dunk and Eastern Illinois timeout with 1:28 to go. The sequence put Kansas up 68--61.

The Jayhawks got another stop, which led to Harris being fouled with 1:06 to go. He made one of two free throws, but the Jayhawks forced a bad shot from Eastern Illinois on the other end.

The Jayhawks held on for the victory, and improved to 6-1 on the year.