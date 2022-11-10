Grabbing an early double-digit lead, No. 5 Kansas passed by North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks’ scoring with 21 points, finishing the night 8 of 17 from the field and 3 of 6 from three-point range. Freshman guard(s) Gradey Dick (12) and MJ Rice (10) aided the KU scoring effort, with Bobby Pettiford contributing a game-high eight assists and a basket.

Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) finished the night shooting 49% from the field, including 35% behind the arc. The Bison (0-2, 0-0 Summit) shot just 36% from the field and were held to seven offensive rebounds against the KU defense.

Kansas starting five:

G Dajuan Harris

G Gradey Dick

F Jalen Wilson

G Kevin McCullar Jr.

F KJ Adams Jr.

First Half:

Under 16 timeout

Winning the tip, KU opened the scoring with a three-pointer sunk by freshman guard Gradey Dick. NDSU guard Lance Waddles answered Dick’s 3, but back-to-back steals by guard Kevin McCullar and Dick helped the Jayhawks grab an early 9-3 lead by the first timeout. KU’s first nine points came from Dick (5) and Jalen Wilson (4).

Kansas 9, NDSU 3

Under 12 timeout

Another three-point make by NDSU, this time by Tajavis Miller, didn’t slow down the KU offense. Wilson delivered a three-pointer for KU, followed up moments later by freshman guard MJ Rice’s first points of his college career on a two-hand jam with an assist coming from Bobby Pettiford. Rice added a jumper one minute later to extend the KU lead.

Kansas 20, NDSU 9

Under 8 timeout

After the second-floor timeout, KU went on a 10-0 run that featured another jumper from Rice and the first points of the night from McCullar and freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. The scoring streak was cut off by a layup from NDSU guard Boden Skunberg. A three-pointer by junior guard Joseph Yesufu sent KU into the third floor timeout with decent control.

Kansas 29, NDSU 11

Under 4 timeout

The KU offense went on another lengthy scoring stretch after the timeout, fueled by three fast points from guard Dajuan Harris. Harris set up an 11-0 run by KU that saw another 3 drained by Wilson and forward KJ Adams’ first points of the night on a quick jumper.

Kansas 40, NDSU 13

Halftime:

Pettiford assisted another roof-raising dunk, this time put in by Enrest Udeh Jr. with around 2:00 left to go in the first half. Kansas entered the break shooting 56% (19 of 34) from the field and 50% (6 of 12) from outside the arc. The Jayhawks picked up 20 points in transition and 16 more off the bench. NDSU finished the first half shooting 25% (7 of 28) from the field and 25% (5 of 20) from the perimeter, getting outrebounded by KU 24-11 through 20 minutes.

Kansas 48, NDSU 19

Second Half:

Under 16 timeout

NDSU tapped into a short rhythm through the first three minutes back onto the floor, outscoring Kansas 8-4. Dick broke into double-digit scoring for a consecutive game, slamming down a one-hand jam and turning around for another two-pointer moments later heading into the first timeout of the second half.

Kansas 56, NDSU 27

Under 12 timeout

Wilson added to his big scoring night with a tricky layup in traffic, killing a 4-0 by NDSU. Udeh. added another dunk to his stat sheet shortly after Wilson’s score, getting another look from Pettiford. Udeh’s dunk set up an 8-2 for the Jayhawks.

Kansas 66, NDSU 34

Under 8 timeout

Udeh added another dunk shortly after the break, but NDSU embarked on a 9-0 run shortly after. The Bison kept the KU offense silent from the 10:44 mark but didn’t put much of a dent in their deficit with 7:43 left to go.

Kansas 68, NDSU 43

Under 4 timeout

Checking in near the 8-minute mark, KU forward Zuby Ejiofor saw some late action with a fastbreak layup, including a made free throw. Additional two-pointers came from Yesufu and Rice.

Kansas 79, NDSU 52

End of regulation

With under 2:00 to play, Michael Jankovich added a three-pointer to the final stat sheet. NDSU forward Sam Hastreiter answered Jankovich with a 3 of his own before time expired.

Kansas 82, NDSU 59

