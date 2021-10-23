Quick Recap: Oklahoma answers late, holds off KU 35-23
Despite leading for a majority of the game, Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) fell short to Oklahoma 35-23 after falling apart defensively in the fourth quarter.
The Jayhawks racked up 412 yards of total offense, including 246 yards through the air in the close home loss. True freshman Devin Neal led KU on the ground, taking 23 carries for 100 rushing yards on the day.
1st Quarter:
Kansas opened the game with arguably its strongest offensive drive of the season, pushing 14 plays down the field to score on the first drive. After a large pickup from quarterback Jason Bean, true freshman Devin Neal punched in a 1-yard touchdown, pushing the Jayhawks up 7-0.
Following up the score, the Jayhawks defense held Oklahoma from crossing the 50-yard, forcing the Sooners to punt following a big sack on OU quarterback Caleb Williams from senior Kyron Johnson.
2nd Quarter:
Moving the chains to start the second quarter, Kansas had its offense moving again following the stop. With some more momentum gained off a Devin Neal 44-yard rush, the Jayhawks found themselves at the Sooners 17-yard line.
A Jason Bean touchdown was called back on a holding call, forcing Kansas to settle for a field goal. The Jayhawks raised their lead to 10-0 with 11:30 left in the half.
The Sooners found a little traction of the following drive, moving up to midfield but the drive was cut short by KU safety Ricky Thomas Jr. who picked off Williams downfield, handing the ball back to the Jayhawks midway through the quarter.
Despite moving down the Sooners' 39-yard line, Kansas was held to a failed field goal attempt, turning the football over to Oklahoma with 5:32 to play in the half.
A series of penalties plagued Oklahoma followed KU's missed field goal. The Sooners struggled to limit their mistakes despite moving into Jayhawk territory multiple times. After eating up most of the remaining clock before the half, the Sooners were stopped a third time by the Kansas defense.
The Jayhawks went into the locker room holding a 10-0 lead over Oklahoma.
3rd Quarter:
Oklahoma opened the first have with a more conservative, short-gain-focused offense. This change pushed the Sooners down the field and pick up their first score of the game, cutting Kansas' lead to 10-7.
Responding on the following drive, Kansas' Devin Neal continued finding a groove on the ground. The true freshman punched in the Jayhawks' second touchdown of the day, pushing the lead to 17-7 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
The Sooners responded right back on a 66-yard pickup to open the drive, setting up a touchdown to cut Kansas' lead back down to 3.
Held back on their next offensive attempt, Kansas couldn't find any traction on its first drive of the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks punted it away after eating up just 1:00 off the clock.
4th Quarter:
Capitalizing off a 24-yard pickup from Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma was knocking on the door once again. Moving up to the 1-yard line, the Sooners added another touchdown to overtake the lead 21-17 early in the fourth quarter.
Kansas got a spark following the OU score, moving up to the Sooner 43-yard line. Despite the momentum, a fumble from Steven McBride cut the drive short and handed the ball back to Oklahoma with prime field position.
Taking advantage of the fumble, the Sooners tacked on another touchdown making the score 28-17 with little under 8:00 to play. Kansas would respond on the following drive, cutting the lead down to 28-23 on a touchdown pass to Luke Grimm.
Progressing off a legal forward pass call, Oklahoma jumped into KU territory once again with under 2:00 to play in the game. Tacking onto the late rally, the Sooners added one more touchdown with 0:42 to play, boosting their lead to 35-23 before the clock ended.
More to come in our postgame coverage.