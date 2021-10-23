Quick Recap: Oklahoma answers late, holds off KU 35-23

Despite leading for a majority of the game, Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) fell short to Oklahoma 35-23 after falling apart defensively in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks racked up 412 yards of total offense, including 246 yards through the air in the close home loss. True freshman Devin Neal led KU on the ground, taking 23 carries for 100 rushing yards on the day.

1st Quarter:

Kansas opened the game with arguably its strongest offensive drive of the season, pushing 14 plays down the field to score on the first drive. After a large pickup from quarterback Jason Bean, true freshman Devin Neal punched in a 1-yard touchdown, pushing the Jayhawks up 7-0.

Following up the score, the Jayhawks defense held Oklahoma from crossing the 50-yard, forcing the Sooners to punt following a big sack on OU quarterback Caleb Williams from senior Kyron Johnson.

2nd Quarter:

Moving the chains to start the second quarter, Kansas had its offense moving again following the stop. With some more momentum gained off a Devin Neal 44-yard rush, the Jayhawks found themselves at the Sooners 17-yard line.

A Jason Bean touchdown was called back on a holding call, forcing Kansas to settle for a field goal. The Jayhawks raised their lead to 10-0 with 11:30 left in the half.

The Sooners found a little traction of the following drive, moving up to midfield but the drive was cut short by KU safety Ricky Thomas Jr. who picked off Williams downfield, handing the ball back to the Jayhawks midway through the quarter.

Despite moving down the Sooners' 39-yard line, Kansas was held to a failed field goal attempt, turning the football over to Oklahoma with 5:32 to play in the half.

A series of penalties plagued Oklahoma followed KU's missed field goal. The Sooners struggled to limit their mistakes despite moving into Jayhawk territory multiple times. After eating up most of the remaining clock before the half, the Sooners were stopped a third time by the Kansas defense.

The Jayhawks went into the locker room holding a 10-0 lead over Oklahoma.