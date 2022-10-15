Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas in Norman on Saturday, 52-42, after keeping the KU defense under wraps through all four quarters.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) fought back within two scores with 10:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold down the Sooners’ offensive tempo and cut down its deficit.

Led by redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean, the Jayhawks racked up 430 yards of total offense, including 265 through the air. Bean completed 16 of 27 (265) and four touchdowns against the Sooners.

1Q:

The Sooners scored on their opening drive on a short-yardage score by freshman running back Javontae Barnes, taking an early 7-0 lead. Kansas answered moments later on a 39-yard highly-contested touchdown catch by receiver Lawrence Arnold from quarterback Jason Bean.

Oklahoma reclaimed the lead, 14-7, on the following drive with another short-yard touchdown, this time from running back Eric Gray with 7:13 left in the quarter. Like clockwork, Kansas marched down the field - going nine plays and 65 yards - and scored on an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Devin Neal.

Knotted up at 14-14 with 2:39 left in the quarter, Oklahoma turned over the football minutes into its third drive of the game when Gabriel fumbled near the Kansas 41 and KU defensive end Hayden Hatcher jumped on it. Kansas went three-and-out after the stop, punting away just before the end of the first.

2Q:

After the stop, a 41-yard completion from Gabriel to receiver Gavin Freeman set up another Oklahoma touchdown, a 6-yard touchdown run from Barnes. The Kansas offense couldn’t move the sticks on the next drive, punting away with 12:51 still to go in the quarter.

The Jayhawks stopped Oklahoma four plays after the punt, restarting from their own 25-yard line in hopes of another score. Working up to the OU 40-yard line, Kansas’ drive was cut short when a pass from Bean was tipped and intercepted by defensive back C.J. Coldon with 7:54 left in the quarter.

After the Kansas turnover, Oklahoma turned around and took a two-score lead on a 24-yard connection from Gabriel to receiver Theo Wease to bump its lead to 28-14 with 5:42 left in the quarter. Kansas followed up the score by going three-and-out, punting away to the Sooners with 3:29 still on the clock.

Oklahoma scored again after the stop on a second touchdown run from Gray, this time for 21 yards into the paydirt, to push the Sooners into command 35-14 shortly before halftime. Kansas answered the Sooners’ three consecutive scores with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bean to receiver Mason Fairchild, cutting down the OU lead to 35-21 with 1:36 left in the quarter.

With under a minute left in the half, Oklahoma looked to add another goal-line score, but a much-needed stop led by safety Kenny Logan Jr. held the Sooners out of the endzone and rounded out the first half.

3Q:

Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White picked off Bean on the first drive of the second half, taking over at the Kansas 47-yard line five plays into the third quarter. The Sooners took advantage of the stop, scoring on a short-yardage touchdown from Gabriel.

Down 41-21 with 10:16 still to go in the third quarter, Kansas remained stagnant with the football and stacked consecutive stops after a late first-half touchdown showed signs of life. Logan picked off Gabriel on the next drive, giving Kansas a stop and setting up a quick scoring drive resulting in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Arnold.

Ahead 42-28, Oklahoma reclaimed a three-score lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter on a 17-yard catch-and-go from Willis for a touchdown. Kansas failed to convert on third down on the next drive and punted away with 0:15 left in the quarter.

4Q:

Oklahoma, looking to add to its 49-28 lead, turned the ball over early into the fourth quarter when Gabriel fumbled the ball near the OU 25-yard line. Kansas capitalized on the stop with a short-yardage score from running back Ky Thomas to cut the KU deficit down to 49-35.

Wearing the clock down to 5:18, the Sooners tacked on a fourth-down field goal to extend its lead to 52-35. On the next drive, Kansas marched back down the field and scored a touchdown on a 9-yard throw from Bean to Fairchild.

Trailing 52-42 with 3:31 remaining, Kansas failed to recover its late onside kick attempt and the Sooners drained out the clock to earn its first Big 12 win of the season.

