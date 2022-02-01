Quick Recap: Short-handed Kansas knocks off Iowa State 70-61 on the road

Short-handed walking into Aimes, Iowa, No. 10 Kansas (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) took down No. 25 Iowa State 70-61 on their own court Tuesday night.

Sophomore Dajuan Harris and senior David McCormack led the Jayhawks’ scoring with 14 points each. Filling in for missing senior Ochai Agbaji, both super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands (6) and sophomore Joseph Yesufu (7) stepped up to fill the gap.

First Half (Kansas 30, Iowa State 24):

Kansas jumped out front early on back-to-back buckets inside the paint from McCormack. Shortly after, Coleman-Lands nailed two 3s in a row on top of a three-point make from junior Christian Braun to send KU up 13-6 just 4:00 into the game.

Some turnover trouble hurt the Jayhawks' rhythm, but the KU defense took advantage of the Cyclones’ 9 first-half turnovers to stay in control 19-10 midway through the first.

Despite locking up ISU’s Izaiah Brockington early, the Cyclones’ leading scorer broke his silence heading into the half. Brockington capped off an 8-0 Iowa State runs with a breakaway slam, coming within 2 points (24-22) of the Jayhawks with a little over 3:00 to go.

All three Jayhawks, Braun, Harris, and McCormack, stepped up heading into the break. Each added a basket in the final minutes of the half, along with both Braun and Harris earning their points on steals to boost Kansas ahead 30-24 at halftime.

Second Half (Kansas 70, Iowa State 61):

McCormack made his presence known on Kansas’ return from the locker room, making two major scoring plays in the first 3:00 back to set the tone.

KU sophomore Joseph Yesufu scooped up a loose ball from Brockington to find RS sophomore Jalen Wilson for a fastbreak layup to place the Jayhawks in control 40-28 with 15:35 left.

Yesufu hit a three-pointer shortly after to respond to back-to-back threes from ISU junior Tre Jackson and senior Gabe Kalscheur. Following Yesufu’s three, Wilson kept Kansas’ offense rolling with 4 uncontested points as KU led 52-41 midway through the second.

Kansas didn’t let up the scoring late, outscoring the Cyclones 40-37 in the second half to put away Iowa State on a 4-0 run led by Wilson and Yesufu.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.