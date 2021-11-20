Quick Recap: TCU edges past Kansas 31-28 in Fort Worth

Here is the fast recap from Kansas' close 31-28 loss in Fort Worth, TX. We will have much more coverage after the game.

1Q:

Some early miscommunication upfront shut down Kansas' opening drive, forcing a quick punt to start the game. A muffed punt from the TCU's Derius Davis handed was scooped up by Nick Channel to give KU the ball right back.

Unable to capitalize on the early special teams from the Horned Frogs, Kansas was forced to punt a second time at midfield. TCU responded after the stop, as Davis made up for his early mistake with a 43-yard touchdown rush.

Kansas answered after the score, plowing into TCU territory on an unnecessary roughness call against the Horned Frogs' defense. Jalon Daniels took off in the red zone for a 14-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7 with 5:43 to play in the first quarter.

After giving up a third and long situation to TCU, Kansas was able to slow down the Frogs after increased pressure on quarterback Max Duggan. TCU punted away to the Jayhawks after a recovered fumble on third down.

2Q:

Taking advantage of the stop, Kansas pushed some momentum in its direction on the following drive. Led by the arm of Daniels, the Jayhawks moved into TCU territory to start the second quarter.

True freshman Devin Neal punched his first touchdown of the day after moving the sticks up to the goal line on a quick pass from Daniels. KU jumped out front 14-7 with 12:29 left in the half.

The KU defense added its second-straight stop after Neal's touchdown, holding off Duggan's passing efforts to force another punt from the Frogs. The Jayhawks kept moving the chains after the stop but would be held to a missed field goal attempt from 45-yards out to keep the score at 14-7.

A 48-yard reception from Mikel Barkley placed TCU in Kansas territory quickly after the missed field goal. After the Frogs pushed up to the KU 20-yard line, Jayhawks corner Jacobee Bryant intercepted his 2nd career pass off Duggan in the end zone, handing the ball back to KU late in the second quarter.

After getting the ball back after the pick, KU got some of the wind taken out of them following a shoulder injury to Devin Neal. Following the injury, Daniels threw an interception of his own, giving TCU the ball back with just under 2:00 to play in the half.

Kansas' defense came up with its fourth stop after the interception, stopping the Horned Frogs on the ground in the red zone to force a turnover on downs. The Jayhawks drained the remaining clock after the stop.