A slow start from the Texas offense turned into a 55-14 rout of Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The lopsided loss featured the return of KU quarterback Jalon Daniels, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first game back since Week 6 vs. TCU. The KU offense managed 346 yards of total offense against the Longhorns, led by a 242-yard receiving day by the receiving corp.

Texas leveraged a strong ground attack behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, who combined for 351 yards rushing vs. the Jayhawks. The Longhorns outpaced Kansas on the ground 427-104 through four quarters.

Here’s out it went down…

1Q:

Receiving the opening kickoff, Texas started with some tempo but fizzled out on its first drive and punted away with 13:21 still to play in the first quarter. Starting at quarterback, Jalon Daniels started the first Kansas drive from the KU 32-yard line, as the Jayhawks only managed 3 yards of offense before punting away on a three-and-out.

Back on offense, Texas rolled its way up to 1st and goal at the KU 7-yard line behind running back(s) Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Robinson carried in the first score of the game - a short-yardage TD rush - with 7:50 still to play in the first quarter.

Starting from their own 10, the Jayhawks couldn’t move the sticks on 3rd and 3 and punted away to Texas’ Xavier Worthy, who returned the ball 22 yards to the KU 28-yard line. Robinson scored shortly after on a 17-yard TD run to mount a 14-14 lead on Kansas with 5:33 left to go in the quarter. The drive took just two plays and covered 28 yards of offense.

The KU offense woke up a bit on its third drive, pushing up to the Texas 41-yard line late in the first quarter. A 4th and 2 attempt failed on a pass from Daniels to wide receiver Tanaka Scott, prompting a third consecutive punt for Kansas. Taking over on downs, Texas sunk the remaining first-quarter clock after a first-down pass by Quinn Ewers to Worthy placed the Longhorns up to the KU 28-yard line.

2Q:

Texas tacked on a field goal to its lead with 12:18 still to go in the first half, getting held deep in Jayhawks territory after a holding penalty drew back what could’ve been another TD run by Robinson. Kansas made its way to the UT 21-yard line on a pair of first-down passes by Daniels.

Facing 4th and 1 at the UT 12-yard line, an ineligible receiver penalty called back a TD pass from Daniels to tight end Jared Casey. Settling for a field goal try, Kansas couldn’t manage any points on the drive when Jacob Borcila. Texas answered the KU turnover-on-downs with a 15-yard TD completion from Ewers to running back Keilan Robinson with 4:56 to play in the half.

Looking to find a way onto the scoreboard, Kansas pushed up to the UT 37-yard line and turned over possession, again, on an interception thrown by Daniels and caught by Texas’ Jaylan Ford near the UT 40-yard line. The stop yielded another score for the Longhorns, shortly before halftime, on a short-yardage TD run by B. Robinson to make Texas’ lead 31-0 at the break.

3Q:

Opening the second half with possession, Kansas continued struggling to move the sticks and punted away to the Longhorns on 4th and short. Starting at its 39-yard line, Texas scored on its first drive of the second half when Robinson flew into the end zone on a 31 TD rush.

Now down 38-0, Kansas was stalled again on fourth down, near the UT 50-yard line, and turned over possession to the Longhorns with 9:28 left to play in the third quarter. The KU defense held Texas to a field goal knocked through from the KU 20-yard line to extend the Longhorns’ lead to 41-0 with 5:16 left to go in the third quarter.

A 42-yard strike from Daniels to Arnold delivered a much-needed break for the KU offense, lining the Jayhawks up at the UT 24-yard line. Running back Torry Locklin hauled in a 14-yard TD pass from Daniels for Kansas’ first score of the game to cut its deficit to 41-7 with 1:55 left in the third quarter. After the KU score, the Longhorns rolled up to the KU 29-yard line before the final seconds rolled off the third-quarter clock.

4Q:

Texas wrapped up its drive with a short-yardage TD run by running back Jonathon Brooks. The next series placed Kansas up to the UT 19-yard line with 11:10 still to play. A 12-yard TD pass from Daniels to wide receiver Luke Grimm made the score 48-14 on KU’s quickest drive of the game (four plays, 74 yards, 0:59).

After the KU score, Texas rejoined the scoreboard fast on a 70-yard TD run by Brooks with 9:09 left on the clock. Kansas, now trailing UT 55-14, switched QB duties over to Jason Bean midway through the fourth quarter, as the Jayhawks couldn’t continue its late offensive spurt, as Texas rolled to a 55-14 win over the Jayhawks on the road.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.