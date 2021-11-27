Quick Recap: West Virginia holds off Kansas 34-28 on Senior Day
Kansas' late stand against West Virginia wasn't enough to pull off a win on Senior Day, falling short 34-28 to end Lance Leipold's first season with the Jayhawks at 2-10.
Daniels got the start for the Jayhawks in the final regular-season matchup, completing 22-32 passes for 249 yards, including 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the tough battle with the Mountaineers on Saturday night.
1Q:
An early penalty on the Mountaineers' defense allowed Kansas to start the first drive of the game from midfield. The first-down catch from Kwamie Lassiter II was fumbled and recovered by Luke Grimm to keep the drive alive at the WVU 35-yard line.
After a reversed first-down catch from Jared Casey, Kansas settled for a field goal on fourth down to go up 3-0 with 11:16 left in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers' first play following the kickoff resulted in a fumble from running back Leddie Brown, recovered by KU linebacker Gavin Potter to hand possession back to the Jayhawks at the WVU 24-yard line. Unable to capitalize on the turnover, Kansas turned the ball back over on fourth down try to set up the WVU offense at its own 16-yard line.
Jared Doege led WVU up to the KU 37-yard line on a 38-yard connection to Sean Ryan after regaining possession. Doege found Winston Wright for a 14-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead with 5:29 to play in the first quarter.
Kansas showed some pushback after the score, picking up a first down on a 40-yard catch from Luke Grimm in double coverage to move KU up to the WVU 33-yard line. Held to another field goal try, the Jayhawks shortened its deficit to 7-6 late in the first quarter.
WVU marched up to midfield after the Kansas score, where the Jayhawks' defense couldn't back Brown on a fourth-down opportunity.
2Q:
Crossing midfield, the Mountaineers moved up to the KU 9-yard line after a penalty called against the KU defense. Doege connected with Wright for a 14-yard touchdown on 3rd and 14 to push WVU's lead to 14-6 with 10:08 to play in the half.
Kansas responded after the score, placing itself on the WVU 11-yard line after a 36-yard connection from Daniels to Grimm just a few plays into the drive. The Jayhawks found the endzone shortly after on an 8-yard touchdown catch from Casey to cut down WVU's lead to 14-13 with 7:26 left in the half.
A burst of speed from Doege placed the Mountaineers in KU territory quickly after the kickoff. The Jayhawks' defense continued to pressure the pocket to force its first stop of the game, complemented by a missed field-goal try from WVU with 2:21 to play in the half.
The WVU defense shut down Kansas after the turnover-on-downs, sacking Daniels in the backfield to force a punt with a 1:45 left in the half. Moving the chains after the stop, Brown's rushing moved the Mountaineers up to the KU 22-yard line.
Doege found Sam James to tack on a 7-yard touchdown pass before the break, sending WVU into the locker room with a 21-13 lead.
3Q:
Kansas opened the second half with its second stop of the game, forcing a punt on WVU's opening drive. Unable to take advantage of decent field position after the return, KU punted away to the Mountaineers after a third-down pass play fell apart.
Disaster struck WVU after the stop, as Doege threw a pick-6 to KU linebacker Gavin Potter to even the score at 21-21 following a successful 2-point conversion. The Mountaineers regained control on its next drive, converting a crucial fourth-down call to set up a 44-yard touchdown rush from Brown to send WVU up 28-21 with 8:35 left in the third quarter.
Kansas came up short on a fourth-down try on its next offensive drive, turning the ball over to the Mountaineers with 4:45 to play in the third quarter. The Jayhawks held WVU to a fourth-down field goal to make the score 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
4Q:
The Jayhawks faced another tough fourth-down situation to open the fourth quarter. Converting for the first down on a 20-yard connection from Daniels to Grimm, KU moved up to the WVU 10-yard line after the conversion. Daniels would then be intercepted in the end zone by Josh Chandler-Semedo to turn over the ball to the Mountaineers with 10:36 left in the game.
WVU responded after the takeaway with a 37-yard field goal to extend its lead to 34-21 with 5:54 remaining in the game. Kansas was able to move into the red zone quickly after the score, but another interception from Daniels killed any last chance of a late comeback.
The Kansas defense forced a punt from WVU after the interception, picking up a large chunk of yardage on a 43-yard pass from Daniels to Casey. Daniels followed up the pass with a 3-yard touchdown rush to shorten its deficit to 34-28 with 1:46 to play.
After the score, the Mountaineers recovered the KU kickoff to hold of the Jayhawks on the road 34-28 on Senior Day.
