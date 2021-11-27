Quick Recap: West Virginia holds off Kansas 34-28 on Senior Day

Kansas' late stand against West Virginia wasn't enough to pull off a win on Senior Day, falling short 34-28 to end Lance Leipold's first season with the Jayhawks at 2-10.

Daniels got the start for the Jayhawks in the final regular-season matchup, completing 22-32 passes for 249 yards, including 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the tough battle with the Mountaineers on Saturday night.

1Q:

An early penalty on the Mountaineers' defense allowed Kansas to start the first drive of the game from midfield. The first-down catch from Kwamie Lassiter II was fumbled and recovered by Luke Grimm to keep the drive alive at the WVU 35-yard line.

After a reversed first-down catch from Jared Casey, Kansas settled for a field goal on fourth down to go up 3-0 with 11:16 left in the first quarter.

The Mountaineers' first play following the kickoff resulted in a fumble from running back Leddie Brown, recovered by KU linebacker Gavin Potter to hand possession back to the Jayhawks at the WVU 24-yard line. Unable to capitalize on the turnover, Kansas turned the ball back over on fourth down try to set up the WVU offense at its own 16-yard line.

Jared Doege led WVU up to the KU 37-yard line on a 38-yard connection to Sean Ryan after regaining possession. Doege found Winston Wright for a 14-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead with 5:29 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas showed some pushback after the score, picking up a first down on a 40-yard catch from Luke Grimm in double coverage to move KU up to the WVU 33-yard line. Held to another field goal try, the Jayhawks shortened its deficit to 7-6 late in the first quarter.

WVU marched up to midfield after the Kansas score, where the Jayhawks' defense couldn't back Brown on a fourth-down opportunity.