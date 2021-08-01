Quinton Conley camps at Kansas, earns offer

Conley looked good at the camp and showed good route-running and was difficult match-up for linebackers and defensive backs. At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds his size gave defenders trouble in pass coverage.

“He's very energetic and excited about Kansas football,” Conley said. “He was energetic the entire camp. If I had one word to describe it, it'd be energetic and just excited about everything that's going on with Kansas.”

Kotelnicki also serves as the tight ends coach, so he got an opportunity to see Conley go through the entire camp.

“It was great to receive another offer from Kansas,” Conley said. “I know with the new staff coming in, they're trying to test the waters with everybody in this area. So, to receive an offer from the new staff is definitely something valuable.”

Conley previously held an offer before the coaching change and showed his skills in front of Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki for a few hours.

He is making the switch from wide receiver to tight end and there is a learning curve he is adjusting to.

“After camp, he was really stressing blocking principles, and just being technically sound in how we approach blocking, and staying low and driving through our target,” Conley said of Kotelnicki. “That was a little bit different for me while I make the transition from wide out to tight end, just the blocking aspect. Just being coached by him was pretty good.”

Conley can play anywhere on the field in high school including defense. His future in college is at tight end so he has been getting used to the adjustments.

“Really the adjustment that I have to make is just being able to block on the inside,” he said. “I know in high school, I'm not really on the inside at tight end or anything. I'm usually split out or in a slot. It's really just the run blocking that they want to see if I can do, how quick are my hands, that kind of stuff. Really the transition is coming out of a three point and then being able to make blocks.”

There will not be a lot of time to keep learning the tight end position because this season he is expected to get a lot of snaps under center.

Conley will move to quarterback for Pembroke Hill for his senior season.

“I've always been a QB,” he said. “I didn't make the transition to wide receiver until my freshman year. Through middle school and everything, I was playing quarterback a lot. It's always been a pretty natural position. And then I just happened to find wide out. We'll see how playing quarterback goes, what interest comes from that.”

Last week Conley visited Missouri and did a workout for the coaching staff. He also visited Indiana and has an offer from Kentucky. There are several schools involved in his recruiting and he will not rush into making a decision.

He added he plans to do a Zoom soon with the Kansas coaches.

“I know they want to get on a Zoom call at the start of next week to just walk through how they use their tight ends, what they see me as, and then just seeing what happens throughout the season,” Conley said. “I really don't have a firm decision date or anything. I’m just playing it by ear right now.”