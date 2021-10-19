Quinton Conley continues to build relationship with Kansas staff

“It was really good being around there on a game day,” he said. “I know it was family weekend, and I saw a couple of people that I knew up there, but you could definitely tell there was a lot of stuff going on with the coaches, having different responsibilities, moving around, a lot of moving pieces, so it was pretty good.”

Before the injury, he took an unofficial visit to Kansas to take in the gameday environment. He participated in the Jayhawks football camp in late July, so that gave him a different look at the program.

But that does not mean his recruiting will slow down. Coaches are still pushing to get a commitment from the tight end prospect from Pembroke Hill.

Quinton Conley has been a main target for the Kansas staff since Lance Leipold took over. Earlier this month Conley suffered an injury to his forearm that sidelined him. After being evaluated he learned it was broken and he will miss the rest of the season.

Conley had a chance to visit with Andy Kotelnicki and Lance Leipold on the visit. Kotelnicki worked close with Conley at the camp this summer and has been recruiting him ever since.

“We talked for a while after lunch portion,” Conley said. “He was just telling me to watch how they utilize their tight ends, just seeing how they moved them around and things like that.”

Leipold told him they are looking for a tight end in the 2022 class.

“Coach Leipold was just talking about the need at that position and the opportunity that there is to come in and make an impact quite early, so that's something that he was stressing,” Conley said.

Conley said he enjoyed the visit and also got a chance to be around several recruits he knows.

The drive to Lawrence from his house is not far. That will not be the driving factor in his final decision, but it will not hurt either.

“It really isn't one of the bigger factors in my decision,” Conley said. “It's just a matter of going where I want to go, and I feel comfortable with the staff and the program and everything. So, distance isn't really the big thing, but it definitely can be a positive factor, too.”

He has also visited Oklahoma and plans to take a visit to Kentucky. Seeing the coaches and watching the game day environments gives him a closer view of each program.

“It helps a whole lot just being in a game day atmosphere,” he said. “I'm fortunate to where, a lot of the schools are drivable, but some of the further schools we have to fly to. But it's pretty fun getting out to go see some games during the season.”